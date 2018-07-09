Lead

Wolfden Hits High-Grade Mineralization in Deep Drilling at Pickett Mountain

- July 9th, 2018

Wolfden Resources has announced that the ongoing infill and expansion drill program on its Pickett Mountain project in Maine has intersected high grade base metal mineralization at a vertical depth of 530 metres in the west lens of the deposit. 

Wolfden Resources (TSXV:WLF) has announced that the ongoing infill and expansion drill program on its Pickett Mountain project in Maine has intersected high grade base metal mineralization at a vertical depth of 530 metres in the west lens of the deposit.

According to the press release, assay results for hole PM-18-022 yield 4.7m grading 24.0 percent zinc, 10 percent lead, 0.9 percent copper, 267 grams per tonne (g/t) silver and 1.6 g/t gold.  In addition, assay results are pending for a second deep drill hole, PM-18-023 that was recently completed, and intersected multiple intervals of massive sulphide mineralization approximately 100 metres further to the east of hole PM-18-022 and at a similar depth.

As quoted in the press release:

These recent holes are the deepest drilling completed by the company to date and clearly demonstrate the potential to expand resources below a depth of 400 metres where there was little historical drilling. The drill program consists of infill and expansion drilling but will also test several new high priority exploration targets identified proximal to the main deposit that have recently been outlined by ground and airborne geophysical surveys.

