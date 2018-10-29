Copper

Wolfden Continues with High Grade Drill Intercepts at Pickett Mountain

- October 29th, 2018

The company said that drill hole PM-18-027 intersected 12.7 metres of massive sulfide mineralization at a vertical depth of 240 metres below surface.

Wolfden Resources (TSXV:WLF) has announced an update on drill results from its ongoing infill and expansion drill program on its wholly-owned Pickett Mountain project in Maine, USA, where two diamond drills are now active.

As quoted in the press release:

In addition, two recently completed step-out holes PM-18-028 and 029 both intersected significant core lengths of massive sulphide mineralization containing appreciable zinc, lead and copper sulphides. Hole 028 cut 4.2 metres of massive sulfide at a vertical depth of 350 metres that correlates well with other holes in the E1 Lens.  In the West Lens, hole 029 intersected 10.3 metres of massive sulfide mineralization in a deep step-out hole located 50 metres west of hole 022 that yielded 4.7 metres of 34.7 percent combined zinc-lead-copper at a depth of 550 metres. Assay results for these holes are pending and will be reported when they become available.

Click here to read the full Wolfden Resources (TSXV:WLF) press release.

