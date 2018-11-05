Wolfden Commences Drill Program at Orvan Brook in Bathurst, New Brunswick

Since acquiring the property, Wolfden has completed 21 drill holes testing the massive sulfide lenses of the deposit.









Wolfden Resources (TSXV:WLF) has announced that it has commenced a 2,500 metre diamond drill program on its Orvan Brook property in the heart of the Bathurst mine camp of New Brunswick.

As quoted in the press release:

Since acquiring the property, Wolfden has completed 21 drill holes testing the massive sulfide lenses of the deposit. The grade and tenor of those results are comparable to those at Caribou and underscore the potential to define an economically significant massive sulfide mineral resource. The potential down plunge extension of these lenses is the focus of the drill program in an effort to build a 43-101 compliant mineral resource. The eastern lens features widely spaced intercepts including 4.7 metres of 9.1 percent zinc, 2.9 percent lead, 0.4 percent copper, 111.0 grams per tonne (g/t) silver and 0.5 g/t gold in OB-17-21A, as well as 5.5 metres of 8.2 percent zinc, 2.9 percent lead, 0.3 percent copper, 82.9 g/t silver in ORB-95-3. Similarly, the western lens contains 2.9 metres of 7.4 percent zinc, 2.6 percent lead, 0.6 percent copper, 128.4 g/t silver and 1.1 g/t gold in OB-17-17.

