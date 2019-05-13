5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Aquila Resources Jumps on Court Decision

Last week’s other top-gaining stocks on the TSX were Harte Gold, Anglo Pacific Group, Mountain Province Diamonds and Crescent Point Energy.









The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was down last week, decreasing 0.43 percent to close the five day period at 16,281.27.

The index fell on Friday (May 10) after US President Trump rose tariffs on Chinese goods as trade discussions ended without a deal.

Looking over to commodities, gold and silver prices held their gains on Friday as investors turned to safe haven assets while base metals were on a downtrend.

That said, a number of stocks in the mining sector saw a share price increase, including:

Harte Gold (TSX:HRT)

Anglo Pacific Group (TSX:APY)

Aquila Resources (TSX:AQA)

Mountain Province Diamonds (TSX:MPVD)

Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG)

Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.

Harte Gold

Harte Gold owns the Sugar Zone gold mine in White River, Ontario, which the company is advancing to commercial production. Harte Gold also holds the Stoughton-Abitibi property, located in the Timmins Ontario gold camp.

On May 6, Harte Gold announced a total refinancing of its existing debt. The company also received approval to increase operational throughput from 540 tonnes per day to 800 tonnes per day.

Harte Gold’s shares increased 22.73 percent during the five day period to reach C$0.27.

Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group is focused on royalties connected to the mining of natural resources, with interests in producing, development and early stage projects. The company’s main royalties come from coking coal, iron ore and thermal coal, but it also has exposure to uranium and gold.

The company did not release any news last week, but shares of Anglo Pacific Group saw an increase of 21.88 percent last week to reach C$3.90.

Aquila Resources

Development stage company Aquila Resources is focused on its assets in the Great Lakes region. The company owns the Back Forty zinc-gold project, the Reef gold project and the Bend copper-gold project.

On May 6, Aquila Resources was issued a final decision and order from the State of Michigan that upholds the mining permit for the company’s Back Forty project.

Last week, Aquila Resources jumped 18.92 percent to close the five day period at C$0.22.

Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds holds an interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in Canada’s Northwest Territories. Gahcho Kué is a joint venture between the company and De Beers that is owned by Anglo American (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF), is one of the world’s largest new diamond mines.

On May 8, the company released its Q1 results, increasing its guidance from 3.1 to 3.2 million tonnes treated to 3.2 to 3.3 million tonnes.

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds saw a spike of 11.43 percent to close the five day period at C$1.56.

Crescent Point Energy

Last but not least is Crescent Point Energy, whose shares saw an increase of 10.82 percent to close the five day period at C$5.43.

Calgary-based Crescent Point Energy is an oil producer with interests in the Viewfield Bakken and Shaunavon light oil pool among others. On May 9, the company released its quarterly results, keeping its annual production and capital expenditures guidance unchanged.

Data for 5 Top TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using Trading View’s stock screener. Only companies with a market capitalization greater than $50 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within basic materials and energy sectors are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.