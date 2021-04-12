Last week’s top-gaining mining stocks on the TSXV were Decklar Resources, Copaur Minerals, Capitan Mining, Desert Mountain and Kestrel Gold.









The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) declined last week, opening on Monday (April 5) at 963.61 and ending the period slightly lower at 959.09.

The index’s fall came despite increasing optimism about the Canadian economy’s COVID-19 recovery.

The latest numbers from Statistics Canada indicate that the country added 303,000 jobs in March, putting its overall employment level 1.5 percent lower than it was in February 2020.

Against that backdrop, the TSXV-listed mining stocks below saw the biggest share price moves last week:

Decklar Resources (TSXV:DKL)

Copaur Minerals (TSXV:CPAU)

Capitan Mining (TSXV:CAPT)

Desert Mountain Energy (TSXV:DME)

Kestrel Gold (TSXV:KGC)

Here’s a look at what may have moved their share prices over the last five days.

1. Decklar Resources

Decklar Resources describes itself as an international oil and gas company focused on opportunities in West Africa. The company is developing the onshore Nigeria-based Oza field.

Last Thursday (April 8), Decklar shared an operations update on re-entry at the Oza-1 well, located at the Oza field. According to the company and its co-venturer, Millennium Oil & Gas Company, significant progress has been made, and the re-entry will mark the start of aggressive field development. The news sent Decklar’s share price up 83.33 percent last week to close at C$0.99.

2. Copaur Minerals

Copaur Minerals is focused on its wholly owned Williams gold–copper deposit in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle. Williams is home to the T-Bill gold prospect and GIC porphyry prospect

The company announced last Wednesday (April 7) that Jeremy Yaseniuk has been appointed CEO and director. Copaur’s share price rose 64 percent on the news to finish at C$0.82.

3. Capitan Mining

Gold-silver exploration company Capitan Mining has honed its efforts on its Peñoles project in Durango, Mexico. The asset includes an oxide gold prospect as well as two historic silver mines.

Last Tuesday (April 6), the company announced a C$3.2 million non-brokered private placement. The financing is being led by a C$1.6 million investment from Michael Gentile, whose position in Capitan Mining will rise to 15.3 percent. The company jumped 51.1 percent last week to close at C$0.34.

4. Desert Mountain Energy

Desert Mountain Energy is exploring and developing helium and oil and gas properties in the southwestern part of the US. Currently it has one helium asset and one oil and gas project.

The latest news from Desert Mountain came on April 1, when it said that Dr. Kelli Ward will join its board of directors. Last week, the firm’s share price increased by 46.05 percent, finishing at C$4.25.

5. Kestrel Gold

Kestrel Gold is focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Canadian Cordillera. The company’s portfolio includes the King Solomon’s Dome property, plus three separate option agreements to acquire 100 percent interests in the QCM, Sixtymile and Grabben projects.

Last Tuesday, Kestrel announced a $750,000 non-brokered private placement of common share units and flow-through units. Its share price leaped 40 percent to finish last week at C$0.14.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.