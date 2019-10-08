Tinka Intersects Exceptional Zinc Grades at Ayawilca

Tinka Resources (TSXV:TK,BVL:TK,OTC Pink:TKRFF) announced assay results for three recent drill holes at the company’s 100 percent-owned Ayawilca project in Peru.

As quoted in the press release:

Hole A19-165 has returned some of the best zinc intersections ever drilled at South Ayawilca, both from within and immediately outside of the zinc resource boundary. The hole intercepted four separate, gently dipping mineralized zones with downhole thicknesses of between 9 and 29 meters and grading between 11.8 percent and 14.0 percent zinc, within a cumulative downhole interval of 170 meters (note: downhole thicknesses approximate true thicknesses in this hole).