Over 1,000 exhibitors and 24,000 attendees from 130 countries met on Sunday (March 4) morning at the Metro Toronto Convention Center in Toronto, Canada to kick off the four-day conference.

The conference saw a variety of presentations on base metals including one by Paul Robinson of CRU Group, who shared some outlooks for commodities. Joining him also from CRU Group was Ryan Cochrane, who talked about the outlook for zinc and what’s next for the metal.

During the conference, the Investing News Network caught up with the following companies focused on base metal exploration. Execs told us the most important things investors should know about their companies, as well as major near-term catalysts investors should be watching out for.

Scroll down to watch their interviews.

Deep South (TSXV:DSM) CEO: The Electrification of Transport is Tied to an Increase in Copper Demands

Copper North (TSXV:COL) CEO: Unusual Oxide Deposit in the North

Solitario Zinc (TSE:SLR) CEO: The Mining Industry Is Not Producing Enough Zinc

Hannan Metals (TSXV:HAN) CEO: The Irish Have Been Very Good At Finding Zinc

Benz Mining (TSXV:BZ) CEO: We Have A Very Tight Structure And Supportive Shareholder Base

Pasinex (CSE:PSE) CEO: Zinc, Production and Profitability

Northisle Copper and Gold (TSXV:NCX) CEO: Our PEA Shows Robust Economics

ML Gold (TSXV:MLG) President: We Benefit From Being Able To Drill All-Year Round

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Deep South, Copper North, Solitario Zinc, Hannan, Benz Mining, Pasinex, Northisle Copper & Gold and ML Gold are clients of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.