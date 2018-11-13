Osisko Intersects 13.16 Percent Zinc-Lead At Key Anacon Project in Bathurst

The Titan Zone deposit is separate from the Main zone deposit, located 1,500 metres to the northeast, and not included in the historical resource estimate.









Osisko Metals (TSXV:OM) has announced results from 16 drill holes from the Titan zone on its Key Anacon project located 20 km south of the city of Bathurst, New Brunswick.

The Titan Zone deposit is separate from the Main zone deposit, located 1,500 metres to the northeast, and not included in the historical resource estimate.

As quoted in the press release:

Drill hole KAT-18-08 cut 8.0 metres of massive sulfides grading 9.53 percent zinc, 3.63 percent lead, 0.20 percent copper and 68.62 grams per tonne (g/t) silver in an area 140 metres up plunge from drill hole KA-18-01. Furthermore, this intersection is located 60 metres northwest of historical drill hole KA-01-09 that cut 6.8 metres of 5.78 percent zinc, 2.07 percent lead, 0.52 percent copper and 53.3 g/t silver. KAT-18-08 also intersected a separate copper-rich zone grading 1.18 percent copper, 0.82 percent zinc, 0.12 percent lead and 8.9 g/t silver over 16.2 metres, located below the zinc-lead zone. Additionally, drill hole KAT-18-13 intersected the same near-surface high grade mineralized zone 75 metres below KAT-18-08 and cut 6.5 metres grading 5.34 percent zinc, 2.81 percent lead, 0.62 percent copper and 24.4g/t silver. This intersection occurs within an overlapping polymetallic zone of 26.6 metres grading 0.93 percent copper, 1.79 percent zinc, 0.88 percent lead and 19.08 g/t silver. Finally, drill hole KAT-18-10 intersected 6.1 metres of 4.3 percent zinc, 2.82 percent lead and 44.07 g/t silver at a vertical depth of 170 metres. This hole extends the deposit boundary towards the southeast and is open along strike at that depth.

