Midland Starts First Trenching Program on its Base Metals Projects with Altius

Midland Exploration (TSXV:MD) and Altius Minerals (TSX:ALS) have announced that summer 2018 exploration work will resume on their James Bay base metals exploration projects, namely Shire (zinc), and Moria (nickel-copper-cobalt).

According to the release exploration will consist of mechanical trenching of high-grade showings and geophysical anomalies identified in 2017, soil sampling, as well as prospecting and geological mapping.

Midland also announced that it had amended the strategic alliance with Altius.

Altius agrees to exchange its 50 percent interest in the designated projects: Elrond, Gondor, Helms Deep, Isengard, Minas Tirith, Moria and Shire for 461,487 common shares of Midland valued at C$507,636, which corresponds to Altius’ portion of the accumulated expenditures on the designated projects;

Altius will subscribe 198,386 common shares of Midland at C$1.10 which corresponds to Altius’ portion of the phase 2 approved exploration budget of 2018;

Altius will subscribe additional common shares for its portion of future work program on the Designated Projects, at market price;

All designated projects share require the registration of a 2 percent net smelter return royalty, 50 percent 50 percent held by the respective parties, with a mutual right of first offer on the sale of any interest in the alliance royalty.

