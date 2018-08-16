Cobalt

Investing News

Midland Starts First Trenching Program on its Base Metals Projects with Altius

- August 16th, 2018

Midland also announced that it had amended the strategic alliance with Altius.

Midland Exploration (TSXV:MD) and Altius Minerals (TSX:ALS) have announced that summer 2018 exploration work will resume on their James Bay base metals exploration projects, namely Shire (zinc), and Moria (nickel-copper-cobalt).

According to the release exploration will consist of mechanical trenching of high-grade showings and geophysical anomalies identified in 2017, soil sampling, as well as prospecting and geological mapping.

Midland also announced that it had amended the strategic alliance with Altius.

  • Altius agrees to exchange its 50 percent interest in the designated projects: Elrond, Gondor, Helms Deep, Isengard, Minas Tirith, Moria and Shire for 461,487 common shares of Midland valued at C$507,636, which corresponds to Altius’ portion of the accumulated expenditures on the designated projects;
  • Altius will subscribe 198,386 common shares of Midland at C$1.10 which corresponds to Altius’ portion of the phase 2 approved exploration budget of 2018;
  • Altius will subscribe additional common shares for its portion of future work program on the Designated Projects, at market price;
  • All designated projects share require the registration of a 2 percent net smelter return royalty, 50 percent 50 percent held by the respective parties, with a mutual right of first offer on the sale of any interest in the alliance royalty.

Click here to read the full Midland Exploration (TSXV:MD) and Altius Minerals (TSX:ALS) press release.

zinc stock market report

Zinc Prices Have Hit a Decade High
See why zinc prices might rally in 2018 in our free report


Get the latest Cobalt Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cobalt Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Cobalt Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

Kintavar Releases Sample Results from Summer Drill Program
MPV Exploration Intersects 9.1 m of Massive Sulfides on its UMEX Property
Imperial To Evaluate Scandium Targets in Quebec
Midland and Altius Discover New Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver and Gold Showings in James Bay

Tags

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *