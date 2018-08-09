Callinex Provides Drilling Update for its Nash Creek Zinc Project

To date, 13 drill holes have been completed to test targets located adjacent to the current mineral resources.









Callinex Mines (TSXV:CNX) has released an update on its 2018 drilling campaign at the company’s Nash Creek zinc project located in the Bathurst Mining District of New Brunswick, Canada.

According to the company, to date, 13 drill holes have been completed to test targets located adjacent to the current mineral resources. It is anticipated that an additional nine drill holes will be completed as part of the first phase of the 2018 Campaign. The first batch of samples will be shipped for analytical testing within the next week.

As quoted in the press release:

Additionally, the company plans to commence a district-scale, 250-line km induced polarization survey to identify potential for additional deposits that are located along a 20 km trend with previously identified high-grade mineral occurrences. The second phase of the 2018 drilling campaign will follow up on results from the ongoing campaign and new targets derived from the 2018 IP survey that is anticipated to commence shortly.

Click here to read the full Callinex Mines (TSXV:CNX) press release.