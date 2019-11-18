Copper

Callinex Commences Drilling Campaign in Flin Flon

November 18th, 2019

Callinex Mines (TSXV:CNX,OTC:CLLXF)announced that it started its 2019 fall drilling campaign at its Pine Bay project located 16 km away from Hudbay’s 777 mine and processing facilities in the Flin Flon mining district of Manitoba.

As quoted in the press release:

Max Porterfield, president and CEO of Callinex, stated, “With the impending closure of HudBay’s 777 mine, the city of Flin Flon is in need of a discovery to carry on its storied production history. I believe that the new exploration approach we are taking puts Callinex in a strong position to make that discovery. This opportunity is meaningful for myself and the rest of our team here at Callinex. I’d like to extend my deepest gratitude to our technical team, supportive shareholders and numerous others that have made this exploration campaign possible.”

