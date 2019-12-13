Gold

Investing News
Search Search Active

Aquila Announces Amended Mining, Air Permits for Back Forty

- December 13th, 2019

The goverment of Michigan approved amendments to Aquila’s mining permit and its air permit for its Back Forty project.

Aquila Resources (TSX:AQA, OTCQB:AQARF) announced that the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) approved amendments to Aquila’s nonferrous metallic mineral mining permit and its Michigan air use permit to install for its Back Forty project.

As quoted in the press release:

Barry Hildred, President & CEO of Aquila, commented, “The approval of these permit amendments mark another significant milestone for the Company as we advance through the pre-construction phase at Back Forty. As with the recent decision by the EGLE environmental review panel to uphold the mining permit, this decision followed an extensive environmental and technical review process. The Back Forty mine will be a safe, disciplined operation that promotes and supports the local community, socio-economic development and environmental protection.”

Click here to view the full press release.

zinc-market-investing-stocks

Learn more about the zinc market this year

 
Read our brand new report today
 

Get the latest Gold Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Gold Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Gold Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

Silver Trends 2019: Gold-Silver Ratio Disparity Offers Opportunity
Top Zinc Stocks of 2019 on the TSX
Top Cannabis Stocks of 2019 on the TSX, TSXV and CSE
Cresco Labs Signs US$50 Million Leaseback Deal for Illinois Facility

Tags

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *