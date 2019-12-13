Aquila Announces Amended Mining, Air Permits for Back Forty

The goverment of Michigan approved amendments to Aquila’s mining permit and its air permit for its Back Forty project.









Aquila Resources (TSX:AQA, OTCQB:AQARF) announced that the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) approved amendments to Aquila’s nonferrous metallic mineral mining permit and its Michigan air use permit to install for its Back Forty project.

As quoted in the press release:

Barry Hildred, President & CEO of Aquila, commented, “The approval of these permit amendments mark another significant milestone for the Company as we advance through the pre-construction phase at Back Forty. As with the recent decision by the EGLE environmental review panel to uphold the mining permit, this decision followed an extensive environmental and technical review process. The Back Forty mine will be a safe, disciplined operation that promotes and supports the local community, socio-economic development and environmental protection.”

Click here to view the full press release.