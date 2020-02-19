Wolfden Applies for Rezoning at Pickett Mt. Project in Northern Maine

Wolfden said it developed its preliminary designs with a focus utilizing the smallest possible footprint and lowest environmental impact.









Wolfden Resources (TSXV:WLF) has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Wolfden Mt. Chase, LLC, has submitted a rezoning petition to the Maine Land Use Planning Commission (LUPC) in order to rezone a 200 acre parcel on its wholly owned 6,800 acre Pickett Mountain polymetallic project in Northern Maine, from a General Management designation to Planned Development.

According to the release the proposed purpose and conceptual designs are to develop a small underground base metal mine and associated buildings and infrastructure within a small footprint. The parcel is located approximately 10 miles Northeast of Patten, Maine, just North of State Highway 11, where there is a very low population density between the local towns and the proposed site.

As quoted in the press release:

Wolfden developed its preliminary designs with a focus utilizing the smallest possible footprint and lowest environmental impact. The designs are based on proven and safe technologies that have been operating successfully in similar climates and topography for many years. Pending approval of the petition, the company looks forward to completing detailed baseline and technical studies under the guidance and approvals of the Maine Department of Environmental Protection that will be required for any final designs and mine permitting process.

Click here to read the full Wolfden Resources (TSXV:WLF) press release.