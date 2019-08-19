5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Horizonte Rides Wave of Progress

On the TSX last week, the top gainers were Horizonte Minerals, Imperial Metals, Lydian International, TransGlobe Energy and Alacer Gold.









At the very end of last week, Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was up by 141.27 points, or 0.88 percent, at 16,153.8.

News around the world was all recession, with markets falling in New York, Toronto, Sydney and beyond. The TSX showed it as well, with the resource sector showing slim numbers and weak gains.

There were distractions, with US President Donald Trump musing over buying Greenland, clashes between pro-Hong Kong and pro-China protesters in Australia and fallout from the Argentina election shaking markets in Buenos Aires.

Looking at the Toronto market, here are the top five gainers on the TSX last week:

Horizonte Minerals (TSX: HZM )

Imperial Metals (TSX: III )

Lydian International (TSX: LYD )

TransGlobe Energy (TSX: TGL )

Alacer Gold (TSX: ASR )

Read on to find out what each company has been up to recently.

Horizonte Minerals

Horizonte Minerals has two projects in Brazil: the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho nickel–cobalt project. Araguaia has been in the news this year as the company has been moving toward construction footing for the project.

Through the year, Horizonte has continued to provide updates on development progress at Araguaia, with the most recent news being that the company is now permitted to access the national energy grid in Brazil to power its project.

The company released its interim results for H1 on August 14, detailing progress across operations.

On the TSX, Horizonte was trading at C$0.045, up by 28.57 percent on the previous week.

Imperial Metals

British Columbia-based miner Imperial Metals owns the Mount Polley copper mine, and recently sold 70 percent of the Red Chris copper mine to Newcrest Mining (ASX:NCM) for US$804 million.

Imperial will retain a 30 percent interest in the mine.

At the end of last week, Imperial Metals was trading at C$2.91, up 13.67 percent over the previous week.

Lydian International

Lydian International is a gold developer with a primary focus on its 100 percent owned Amulsar gold project in Armenia. The company also has assets in neighboring Georgia.

The Colorado-based company had been denied access to its Amulsar project since mid-2018 due to blockades, and on August 16 announced an update on criminal investigations against the blockaders.

The company was trading up by 11.54 percent through the week, reaching C$0.145.

TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy is an oil exploration and production company with interests in Canada and Egypt.

The company announced an update on a significant shareholder last week, reporting that multinational investment bank Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had accumulated a 6.9 percent interest in the company.

TransGlobe was trading at C$1.97 by last Friday, up by 4.79 percent on the previous five days of trading.

Alacer Gold

Alacer Gold is a mid-tier gold producer with an 80 percent interest in the Turkish Çöpler gold mine. It also has a number of exploration projects that it hopes to focus on as Çöpler makes more money.

On August 15, the company announced the appointment of a new independent director to its board. Alacer was trading up by 3.36 percent over the last week, reaching C$5.85 by last Friday.

Data for 5 Top TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with a market capitalization greater than C$50 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within basic materials and energy sectors are considered.

