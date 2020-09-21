5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Nickel Stocks Enjoy Momentum

Last week’s top-gaining stocks on the TSX were Nickel Creek Platinum, Loncor Resources, Talon Metals, Titan Mining and Almaden Minerals.









The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was performing with volatility last Friday (September 18), ending the day at 16,193.86.

The index was up in early trading that day, helped by data showing a rise in retail sales and an uptick in housing prices; however, a fall in shares of oil producers limited gains.

Gold was on the rise on Friday on the back of a weaker US dollar, while silver fell. Copper hit a two year high as speculators extended their buying spree on a recovery in top metals consumer China.

Last week’s five TSX-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:

Nickel Creek Platinum (TSX:NCP)

Loncor Resources (TSX:LN)

Talon Metals (TSX:TLO)

Titan Mining (TSX:TI)

Almaden Minerals (TSX:AMM)

Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.

1. Nickel Creek Platinum

Yukon-focused Nickel Creek Platinum is working to advance its 100 percent owned Nickel Shäw project towards becoming Canada’s next world-class nickel sulfide mine. The company’s asset is host to over 2 billion pounds of nickel, 1 billion pounds of copper, 6 million ounces of platinum-group metals and 120 million pounds of cobalt in the measured and indicated categories.

Last week, the company did not release any news, but its share price jumped 78.26 percent to end the period at C$0.20.

2. Loncor Resources

Canadian gold exploration company Loncor Resources is focused on the Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company has a joint venture agreement with Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD), which will manage and fund exploration at the Ngayu project until the completion of a prefeasibility study on any gold discovery meeting the investment criteria of Barrick.

The most recent company news from Loncor came on September 3, when it increased its interest in Adumbi Mining to 84.68 percent. Last week, Loncor’s share price jumped 38.6 percent to end at C$0.79.

3. Talon Metals

Talon Metals is focused on producing nickel responsibly for the electric vehicle industry. The high-grade Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project is located in Minnesota and comprises the Tamarack North project and the Tamarack South project.

Last Wednesday (September 16), the company released drilling results from the Tamarack project. During the period, shares of the company increased 34.69 percent to end at C$0.33.

4. Titan Mining

Titan Mining is an exploration and development company that owns the Empire State mine, a group of wholly owned high-grade zinc mines located in New York.

The latest news from Titan was released on September 9, when the company launched a private placement. Last week, the company’s share price jumped 32.73 percent to end the period at C$0.73.

5. Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals owns 100 percent of the Tuligtic project in Mexico. Tuligtic covers the Ixtaca gold-silver deposit, which was discovered by Almaden in 2010. The Ixtaca deposit currently hosts a proven and probable reserve of 65.1 million tonnes grading 0.62 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 37.7 g/t silver, or 1.29 million ounces of gold and 78.8 million ounces of silver.

Last Monday (September 14), Almaden shared its exploration plans for Ixtaca and its intention to resume exploration in the area. The company saw its share price go up by 32.67 percent to reach C$1.34.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$50 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.