Sama to Initiate 6,000-Meter Drill Program at Yepleu

Sama Resources (TSXV:SME) has announced a 6,000m drilling program designed at testing high-conductivity targets defined by an electromagnetic geophysical survey.

Drilling will commence at Sama’s Yepleu property at the company’s nickel-copper-cobalt-palladium project in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa.

The company said the phase 1 Typhoon EM survey was performed following results from the 2,889-line/kilometer airborne helicopter time-domain electromagnetic and magnetic survey completed in February, 2018 over the Samapleu and Yepleu areas. The phase 1 Typhoon covered selected anomalies outlined by the HTEM Survey. The company has planned the phase 2 Typhoon survey over additional EM targets.

President and CEO of Sama, Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet said:

“We are very pleased with the results obtained from the Phase 1 Typhoon survey. Typhoon surpassed our expectations returning high-conductivity targets as deep as 900 m from surface and allowing us to be more accurate in positioning drill holes to test these deeper conductors.”

