Cobalt

Investing News

Sama to Initiate 6,000-Meter Drill Program at Yepleu

- October 23rd, 2018

Drilling will commence at Sama’s Yepleu property at the company’s nickel-copper-cobalt-palladium project in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa.

Sama Resources (TSXV:SME) has announced a 6,000m drilling program designed at testing high-conductivity targets defined by an electromagnetic geophysical survey.

Drilling will commence at Sama’s Yepleu property at the company’s nickel-copper-cobalt-palladium project in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa.

The company said the phase 1 Typhoon EM survey was performed following results from the 2,889-line/kilometer airborne helicopter time-domain electromagnetic and magnetic survey completed in February, 2018 over the Samapleu and Yepleu areas. The phase 1 Typhoon covered selected anomalies outlined by the HTEM Survey. The company has planned the phase 2 Typhoon survey over additional EM targets.

President and CEO of Sama, Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet said:

“We are very pleased with the results obtained from the Phase 1 Typhoon survey. Typhoon surpassed our expectations returning high-conductivity targets as deep as 900 m from surface and allowing us to be more accurate in positioning drill holes to test these deeper conductors.”

Click here to read the full Sama Resources (TSXV:SME) press release.

base metals outlook report

Do You Want to Know Which Base Metal to Invest in for 2018?
Download your free market report now


Get the latest Cobalt Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cobalt Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Cobalt Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

Desert Gold Provides Guidance Regarding Upcoming Work Season And Discovers New Mineralized Trend on its Farabantourou Permit, Mali, West Africa
SRG Reports on Drill Results
Best Junior Copper Stocks of 2018 on the TSXV
Feasibility Study Update – Fieldwork Well Under Way

Tags

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *