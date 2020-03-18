Nickel

.

Sama to Begin Enhanced Exploration Program using Three Drill Rigs

- March 18th, 2020

Sama Resources announced enhanced exploration activities at its nickel, copper, palladium projects in Ivory Coast, West Africa.

Sama Resources (TSXV:SME,OTC Pink:SAMMF) announced enhanced exploration activities at its nickel, copper, palladium projects in Ivory Coast, West Africa. The company is currently exploring at three specific sites simultaneously over a strike length of 25 kilometers; Samapleu, Bounta and Yepleu.

As quoted in the press release:

“We are pleased to begin a comprehensive drill program to enhance the speed of development of our projects using new high intensity targets identified by the Typhoon system,” stated Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet, president, CEO & director of Sama Resources.

Click here for the full text release.

