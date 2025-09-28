



Investor Insight Sarama Resources offers a compelling investment opportunity driven by a +US$120 million fully-funded arbitration claim and two belt-scale gold projects encompassing 1,000 sq km of the Cosmo-Newbery and Jutson Rocks Greenstone Belts in Western Australia’s highly prolific Laverton Gold District, which lies within the wider world-renowned Eastern Goldfields region.

Overview Sarama Resources Ltd (ASX:SRR,TSXV:SWA) is an Australian-based gold exploration and development company with a dual value proposition: significant exploration upside in the world class Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia and a fully funded international arbitration claim against the Government of Burkina Faso.

The company controls two belt-scale projects in the prolific Laverton Gold District, together covering ~1,000km² and more than 100km of strike in highly prospective but historically underexplored terrain. The flagship Cosmo Gold Project (580 sq km) dominates the Cosmo-Newbery Greenstone Belt, while the Mt Venn Project (420 sq km) covers the Jutson Rocks Belt just 40km away. Both lie near world-class deposits including Gruyere (+8Moz) and Garden Well (2.5Moz), benefit from excellent road access and nearby mills, and will see maiden drilling commence in Q4 CY25. In parallel, Sarama is pursuing an arbitration claim seeking no less than US$120 million in damages relating to the unlawful withdrawal of its Tankoro Deposit in Burkina Faso. The claim is fully financed through a non-recourse facility with Locke Capital and is being prosecuted by leading law firm Boies Schiller Flexner, which has secured major recent awards for peers including Indiana Resources (US$120M) and GreenX Metals (AU$490M). Sarama’s experienced board and management team have a proven discovery track record, including the +20Moz Kibali Mine (DRC) and the +3Moz Sanutura Project (Burkina Faso).

Company Highlights Dual Value Drivers Exploration Upside – Two underexplored, belt-scale gold projects in Western Australia’s prolific Laverton Gold District, together spanning ~1,000 sq km with >100km of prospective strike.

– Two underexplored, belt-scale gold projects in Western Australia’s prolific Laverton Gold District, together spanning ~1,000 sq km with >100km of prospective strike. Arbitration Claim – Fully funded, >US$120M arbitration claim against the Government of Burkina Faso, potentially worth multiples of Sarama’s current market capitalisation. Exploration Opportunity Cosmo & Mt Venn Projects – The flagship Cosmo Project covers 580 sq km of the underexplored Cosmo-Newbery Greenstone Belt. Complementing this, Sarama holds an 80% interest in the Mt Venn Project (420 sq km), located only 40km from Cosmo and close to Gruyere (+8Moz), Garden Well (2.5Moz) and Golden Highway (1Moz).

– The flagship covers 580 sq km of the underexplored Cosmo-Newbery Greenstone Belt. Complementing this, Sarama holds an 80% interest in the (420 sq km), located only 40km from Cosmo and close to Gruyere (+8Moz), Garden Well (2.5Moz) and Golden Highway (1Moz). Favourable Setting – Situated in highly prospective greenstone belts with excellent road access and several underutilised nearby mills, significantly lowering development hurdles.

– Situated in highly prospective greenstone belts with excellent road access and several underutilised nearby mills, significantly lowering development hurdles. Untapped Potential – Historical land access restrictions meant limited prior exploration; current programs are designed to unlock this potential.

– Historical land access restrictions meant limited prior exploration; current programs are designed to unlock this potential. Pipeline of Work – First drilling and follow-up exploration programs scheduled for Q4 CY25. Arbitration Claim Large-Scale Claim – Seeking damages of no less than US$120M relating to the illegal withdrawal of rights to the multi-million-ounce Tankoro Deposit.

– Seeking damages of no less than US$120M relating to the illegal withdrawal of rights to the multi-million-ounce Tankoro Deposit. Fully Funded – Backed by a non-recourse funding facility covering all legal costs.

– Backed by a non-recourse funding facility covering all legal costs. Top Legal Team – Boies Schiller Flexner appointed (100 percent win rate in recent Investor-State cases), with proceedings underway at ICSID under bilateral treaty protections.

– Boies Schiller Flexner appointed (100 percent win rate in recent Investor-State cases), with proceedings underway at ICSID under bilateral treaty protections. Proven Precedent – Comparable claims prosecuted by the same team have delivered major settlements, including US$120M (Indiana Resources) and AU$490M (GreenX Metals). Team Track Record Led by a seasoned group with over 30 years’ experience each, credited with major gold discoveries including the +20Moz Kibali Mine (DRC) and the 3Moz Tankoro Deposit (Burkina Faso).

Key Projects Cosmo Gold Project The Cosmo Gold Project is Sarama’s flagship exploration asset, covering 580km² of the Cosmo-Newbery Greenstone Belt in Western Australia’s Laverton Gold District. Located ~95km from Laverton and accessible by predominantly paved roads, the project enjoys excellent infrastructure, with Kalgoorlie just four hours away. Cosmo is underlain by prospective Archaean volcanics with localised intrusions and shallow cover, yet has seen minimal modern exploration due to historic access restrictions. A major regional shear zone, interpreted to extend for more than 50km across the project, provides a strong structural framework for gold deposition.

Gold was first discovered at Cosmo in the early 1900s, with multiple shafts and workings mapped and high-grade ore historically mined and transported to a stamp mill in Laverton. Early miners selectively targeted narrow quartz veins, which are unlikely to represent the main system but instead may point to a much larger, concealed mineralised system. Recent work by Sarama, including a soil geochemistry program completed in early 2025, has defined multiple kilometre-scale gold anomalies totaling 45km in strike and up to 1.8km in width. These anomalies confirm the presence of a large, coherent gold system and have outlined several high-priority drill targets. With historical evidence of mineralisation, favourable structural geology, and strong regional prospectivity, Cosmo presents a compelling opportunity for a major new discovery. Sarama plans to commence a maiden drilling program in late 2025. Mt Venn Gold Project

The Mt Venn Project is a newly acquired, belt-scale opportunity located in the Laverton Gold District of Western Australia. Operated under a joint venture where Sarama holds an 80 percent interest (Cazaly Resources 20 percent), Sarama acts as operator and manager. The project spans 420 sq km and captures the majority of the underexplored Jutson Rocks Greenstone Belt across ~50km of strike length. A regionally extensive shear zone, 1–3km wide, runs the full length of the belt with subordinate splays in the south, creating a favourable structural framework for gold deposition. Gold mineralisation was first identified in the 1920s, and subsequent exploration has defined a 35km x 4km gold corridor hosting multiple occurrences and kilometre-scale soil anomalies. Historic drilling at the Three Bears prospect intersected broad zones of mineralisation that remain open along strike and at depth. Importantly, the project also demonstrates polymetallic potential with copper, nickel, zinc and platinum group elements, a trait often associated with larger, more significant systems. Strategically located ~40km from Sarama’s flagship Cosmo Project, Mt Venn lies close to major deposits, including the +8Moz Gruyere mine and the 1Moz Golden Highway deposit. Together, Cosmo and Mt Venn provide Sarama with control over highly prospective and complementary ground, with Cosmo already hosting ~45km of gold-anomalous trends and Mt Venn offering proven mineralisation, early drilling success, and strong polymetallic prospectivity. With compelling targets identified across both projects, Sarama sees considerable exploration upside and intends to unlock this value through systematic, focused exploration programs.