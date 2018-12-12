Sama Intersects Semi-Massive Nickel and Copper Sulphides in First Drill Hole Targeting Typhoon Electromagnetic Targets at Yepleu

Copper

Sama Resources is pleased to announce the first hole targeting Typhoon™ electromagnetic geophysical survey intersected 36 meters of mineralized material starting at a depth of 536m including a total of 10.75m of semi-massive sulphides.

As quoted in the press release:

“We are very pleased with the results from this first deep drill hole as it confirms the exceptional potential for nickel and copper mineralization at depth in the large Yacouba layered complex.  Additionally, we are very impressed by the accuracy of the Typhoon conductivity inversion. The hole hit the upper edge of the target leaving the remaining bottom two-thirds and the center untested,” said Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet, P.Geo, president and CEO of Sama Resources.

Click here for the full text release

