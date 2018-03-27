Horizonte Minerals Releases Final Results

Nickel Investing

• March 27, 2018
Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM:HZM) (TSX:HZM) (‘Horizonte’ or ‘the Company’) the nickel development company focused in Brazil, announces its final results for the year ended 31 December 2017.

As quoted in the press release:

Highlights

  • Agreement with Vale SA to acquire 100% of the advanced Vermelho nickel-cobalt project in Brazil

  • Fundraise of £9.2 million completed in January 2018 (£7.0 million of which was raised in the United Kingdom and closed before year end) – cash of £9.4 million as at year end

  • Contracts awarded for Araguaia Feasibility Study

  • Announcement of the limonite mineral resource at Araguaia of 20.7 million tonnes grading 1.13% Nickel and 0.12% Cobalt (0.9% nickel cut off)

  • Completed and filed the Mine Construction Licence for Araguaia to SEMAS, the Pará State authority responsible for environmental licensing, for the construction of the Project, including mine, associated infrastructure and pyro-metallurgical processing plant

  • Improved nickel market fundamentals

  • Feasibility study well advanced completion planned for mid-year 2018

