GSP Mobilizes Field Crews to Olivine Mountain Project

GSP Resource (TSXV:GSPR) announced that it has mobilized field crews to the Olivine Mountain Project in Southwestern British Columbia.

A drill rig has been contracted and is expected to mobilize over the coming weeks. The initial 5-hole, ~1000 meter drill program will test five separate massive copper/nickel sulphides targets across the 3021.87 hectare property.

Field crews are currently constructing core storage and core cutting facilities in Princeton, British Columbia in preparation for the upcoming drill program.

