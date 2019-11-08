Copper

GSP Mobilizes Field Crews to Olivine Mountain Project

- November 8th, 2019

 GSP Resource (TSXV:GSPR) announced that it has mobilized field crews to the Olivine Mountain Project in Southwestern British Columbia.

A drill rig has been contracted and is expected to mobilize over the coming weeks.  The initial 5-hole, ~1000 meter drill program will test five separate massive copper/nickel sulphides targets across the 3021.87 hectare property.

As quoted in the press release:

Field crews are currently constructing core storage and core cutting facilities in Princeton, British Columbia in preparation for the upcoming drill program.

Click here to view the full press release.

Investing in Cryptocurrency Mining Stocks

