Cobalt

Investing News

European Electric Metals Provides Update on Underground Work Program

- November 6th, 2018

The company said that its geologists have arrived onsite and have commenced an underground sampling program/

European Electric Metals (TSXV:EVX) has released an update on its underground work program at the Skroska nickel-cobalt mine in Albania.

The company said that its geologists have arrived onsite and have commenced an underground sampling program, being conducted at close spacings within three separate mining blocks, the largest block measuring 110m x 60m.

As quoted in the press release:

Also, concurrent with the sampling program, the company continues the evaluation of equipment and infrastructure at the property. There are approximately 11,000 metres of underground workings and the underground has been deemed by the company to be in excellent condition.

There is electricity throughout the mine and the track system and air compression systems are in good working order. There is no water issue and the mine is well ventilated with no mechanized ventilation system in place. There are no rockfalls in any areas of the mine. The mine is serviced via hydro-electric power (the mine is on the power grid) and has paved road access nearby the property area with well-maintained gravel roads to the site (approximately 6 kms). The site also has good office infrastructure and various storage/outbuildings.

Click here to read the full European Electric Metals (TSXV:EVX) press release.

base metals outlook report

Do You Want to Know Which Base Metal to Invest in for 2018?
Download your free market report now


Get the latest Cobalt Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cobalt Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Cobalt Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

European Electric Metals Commences Underground Program at Skroska
European Electric Metals to Acquire Cobalt-rich Nickel-Iron Mine
5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Fjordland Up on Drill Program
Gener 2 Chooses Avid Workflow to Launch CNN Affiliate in Albania

Tags

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *