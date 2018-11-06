European Electric Metals Provides Update on Underground Work Program

The company said that its geologists have arrived onsite and have commenced an underground sampling program/









European Electric Metals (TSXV:EVX) has released an update on its underground work program at the Skroska nickel-cobalt mine in Albania.

The company said that its geologists have arrived onsite and have commenced an underground sampling program, being conducted at close spacings within three separate mining blocks, the largest block measuring 110m x 60m.

As quoted in the press release:

Also, concurrent with the sampling program, the company continues the evaluation of equipment and infrastructure at the property. There are approximately 11,000 metres of underground workings and the underground has been deemed by the company to be in excellent condition. There is electricity throughout the mine and the track system and air compression systems are in good working order. There is no water issue and the mine is well ventilated with no mechanized ventilation system in place. There are no rockfalls in any areas of the mine. The mine is serviced via hydro-electric power (the mine is on the power grid) and has paved road access nearby the property area with well-maintained gravel roads to the site (approximately 6 kms). The site also has good office infrastructure and various storage/outbuildings.

