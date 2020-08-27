Class 1 Nickel & Technologies: Working Towards Nickel-Cobalt Sulfide Production

Class 1 Nickel & Technologies (CSE:NICO) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.









Class 1 Nickel & Technologies (CSE:NICO) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Class 1 Nickel is a Canadian resource company focused on the development of its 100 percent-owned Alexo Dundonald Project, which includes two past-producing high-grade nickel sulfide mines in Ontario.

The Alexo-Dundonald project is a past production operation (with historical 2.0 – 4.00 percent nickel head grade) with two high-grade nickel sulfide deposits with combined NI 43-101 and historical resources containing nickel-copper-cobalt-platinum and palladium. The project is located approximately 45 kilometers from Timmins, Ontario, a world-class mining jurisdiction with processing plants available in the area.

Class 1 Nickel is focused on bringing the Alexo-Dundonald project back into production while continuing to drill at Dundonald in order to improve its understanding of mineralization in the area.

Class 1 Nickel’s company highlights include the following:

Flagship Alexo-Dundonald project is located 45 kilometers from the historic mining town of Timmins, Ontario which hosts critical infrastructure nearby

Alexo-Dundonald project comprises four nickel-copper-cobalt sulfide projects, the Alexo, Kelex, Dundonald North and Dundonald South deposits

A past production operation (with historical 2.0 – 4.00 percent nickel head grade) with two high-grade NI 43-101 nickel sulfide Mineral resources that remain open at depth and along strike (Ni-Cu-Co-PGEs)

Assembled a strategic land package that combines the Alexo-Kelex deposits with the contiguous Dundonald projects

Stable mining jurisdiction of Ontario provides the company with mining-friendly policies and stable governmental support

Ontario ranked as Canada’s second-most mining-friendly jurisdiction according to the 2019 Fraser Institute annual survey of mining companies

Insiders at Class 1 Nickel hold approximately 70 percent of shares

