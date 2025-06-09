Canada Nickel ((TSXV: CNC))

Canada Nickel Announces the Government of Ontario Recognition of Crawford as a Critical Minerals Priority and Nation-Building Project

Canada Nickel Company Inc.("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) welcomed the Government of Ontario's recognition of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project ("Crawford") as part of its priority nation building initiatives.

In a joint letter to Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Ontario's Ministers of Energy and Mines, Natural Resources, and Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation identified the Crawford Project as one of five strategic critical minerals projects ready for near-term development as part of three transformational, nation-building projects. In this open letter provided to media and the Company on June 5, 2025, the Ministers also highlighted additional provincial funding for the sector to fully realize the value of these resources, such as the $500 million Critical Minerals Processing Fund, as well as nearly $3.1 billion in loans, grants, scholarships and other funding to support meaningful Indigenous ownership and partnership in critical mineral development.

"We are encouraged and deeply appreciative of the Government of Ontario advancing the critical minerals agenda and recognizing the strategic importance of the Crawford Project," said Mark Selby, CEO of Canada Nickel. "With aligned federal and provincial support, our experienced management team can continue to advance development of Crawford as an important secure, domestic supply of critical minerals – nickel, cobalt, and North America's only domestic source of chromium—while advancing strong Indigenous partnerships and delivering on Canada's clean energy and climate ambitions."

Located just north of Timmins, the Crawford Project benefits from direct access to power, road, and rail infrastructure, and is supported by long-standing partnerships with Indigenous Nations in the region. In addition to advancing one of the world's largest nickel reserves, Canada Nickel has developed innovative carbon capture technology through its proprietary IPT Carbonation process. Once operational, the Crawford Project is expected to also become one of Canada's largest, carbon storage facilities—contributing meaningfully to both environmental and economic goals and helping to drive long-term prosperity in Northern Ontario and across the country.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high-growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project in the emerging Timmins Nickel District. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM, NetZero IronTM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby, CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Media, please contact:

Melanie Paradis
President, Texture Communications
Phone: 416-399-7400
Email: melanie@yourtexture.com

Sydney Oakes
Director of Indigenous Relations and Public Affairs
Phone: 905-929-7151
Email: sydneyoakes@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, drill and exploration results relating to the target properties described herein (the "Properties"), the significance of drill results, the ability to continue drilling, the impact of drilling on the definition of any resource, the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project and the Properties, timing and completion (if at all) of mineral resource estimates, the ability to sell marketable materials, strategic plans, including future exploration and development plans and results, corporate and technical objectives, and the completion of assays, follow-up geophysics and further drilling. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities (known and unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

tsxv:cnc otcqx:cnikf
Highlights

  • Best Reid interval to date – 661 metres of 0.29% nickel including 100 metres of 0.42% nickel and 40 metres of 0.51% nickel in REI-24-35
  • All 8 holes targeting Reid Central Core intersected core lengths greater than 620 metres with average grades of 0.21% to 0.29% nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce positive assay results from its ongoing 2024 exploration program at its Reid property, located 37 kilometres northwest of Timmins, Ontario .

Highlights

  • Successful infill drilling campaign targeted PGM Zones at Crawford with 45 holes intersecting drill intervals of > 1g/t palladium + platinum
  • Results include:
    • 2.19 g/t palladium + platinum over core length of 76.5 metres in Crawford Main Zone including 3.90 g/t over core length of 13.5 metres
    • 1.15 g/t palladium + platinum over 38.5 metres in Crawford East Zone including 2.94 g/t over core length of 4.5 metres
  • PGM results will be included in development of a Crawford PGM Zone resource estimate and incorporated into the Crawford nickel mine plan

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced additional results from its drilling program targeting the PGM zones that occur along the Crawford Main and East Zone boundaries and within the existing mine plan outlined in the Crawford Nickel Project feasibility study.

Highlights

  • Testwork demonstrates opportunity for improvements in recovery from the Crawford East Zone
    • Locked cycle test delivered a 60% nickel sulphide concentrate – believed to be world's highest nickel grade sulphide concentrate produced – and a total nickel recovery of 47% exceeding the feasibility study model by 9%
    • Ten new open circuit variability tests demonstrated nickel recoveries averaging 28% higher than the feasibility study model
  • Pilot plant program initiated at SGS Lakefield

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV:CNC) (OTCQX:CNIKF) is pleased to announce the successful completion of further metallurgical testing on Crawford East Zone material.

Highlights:

  • First of seven new nickel resources expected to be published by end of the first quarter of 2025 demonstrating the potential scale of the Timmins Nickel District
  • Initial Deloro indicated Resource of 81 million tonnes grading 0.25% nickel containing 202kt of nickel plus a further Inferred Resource of 357 million tonnes grading 0.25% nickel containing 885kt of nickel
  • Seven exploration rigs currently drilling across the Timmins Nickel District

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQB: CNIKF) today announced an initial mineral resource for its 100% owned Deloro Nickel Sulphide Project ("Deloro") near Timmins, Ontario .

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced that it has closed a secured loan facility with Auramet International, Inc. ("Auramet") of US$15 million previously announced on June 24, 2024 .

Canada Nickel Company Inc. logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

The loan is due January 9, 2025 , carries an interest rate of 1.00% per month, and is subject to a 2.5% arrangement fee.  At closing, Auramet also received 750,000 1-year warrants with a strike price of $1.42 per common share. The loan is subject to such terms and conditions including certain specified positive and negative covenants that are customary for a transaction of this nature. The warrants and the underlying shares are subject to a four month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company expects to use the proceeds from the loan for working capital purposes.

About Auramet

Auramet is one of the largest physical precious metals merchants in the world with over US$20 billion in annual revenues and which provides a full range of services to all participants in the precious metals supply chain. Auramet is a private company established in 2004 by seasoned professionals who have assembled a global team of industry specialists with over 350 years combined industry experience. Their business consists of three main activities: physical metals trading, metals merchant banking (including direct lending) and project finance advisory services. The company has built a consistently successful and prominent franchise in the metals space on the back of an experienced management team that has proven to be innovative and capable of delivering the highest quality service to participants in the sector. In fiscal year 2023 it purchased over 7 million ounces of gold, 126 million ounces of silver and 3 million ounces of PGMs, and has provided term financing facilities in excess of US$1 billion to date. Auramet is looking to grow its capital investment business in equity, royalties and streams in the precious metals and battery related metals mining space. Auramet is proud to have been awarded a Gold Medal the past two years for its ESG commitment by EcoVadis, the most trusted provider of ESG ratings with a network of more than 90,000 rated companies. For more information on Auramet, please visit www.auramet.com .

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel™, NetZero Cobalt™, NetZero Iron™ and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby
CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the use of proceeds from the loan, the ability of the Company to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets, and the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Canada Nickel to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are no assurances that Crawford will be placed into production. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: inability to repay the loan or comply with the covenants set out in the loan agreement; the actual results of development activities; project delays; inability to raise the funds necessary to complete development; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of metals or project costs could differ substantially and make any commercialization uneconomic; availability of alternative nickel sources or substitutes; actual nickel recovery; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in applicable laws; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, labour disputes, the availability and productivity of skilled labour and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, necessary permitting or in the completion of development or construction activities; mineral resource estimates relating to Crawford could prove to be inaccurate for any reason whatsoever; additional but currently unforeseen work may be required to advance to the feasibility stage; and even if Crawford goes into production, there is no assurance that operations will be profitable. Although Canada Nickel has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Canada Nickel disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Nickel bars in front of a world map.

Top 9 Nickel-producing Countries

The top nickel producing countries list has been shaken in recent years by Indonesia's rapid rise to the top, beating the Philippines and New Caledonia.

Demand for nickel is mounting. Stainless steel accounts for the vast majority of nickel demand, but electric vehicle (EV) batteries represent a growing application for the base metal as the shift toward a greener future gains steam.

But while nickel's long-term outlook appears bright, it may face headwinds in the short term. Nickel prices have been trending down since breaking US$20,000 per metric ton in May 2024 as weak usage coincides with strong output from top producer Indonesia.

Keep reading...Show less
×