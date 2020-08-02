Australia

Blackstone Minerals: Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 30 June 2020

- August 2nd, 2020

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX:BSX) has released its quarterly report.

Highlights:

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX:BSX) commenced drilling regional massive sulfide vein (MSV) targets at its Ta Khoa NickelCopper-PGE project in northern Vietnam;

• Blackstone is targeting MSV prospects analogous to the previously mined Ban Phuc MSV, where previous owners successfully mined 975kt of high grade ore at average grades of 2.4% Ni & 1.0% Cu from an average vein width of 1.3m for 3.5 years between 2013 and 2016, producing 20.7kt Ni, 10.1kt Cu and 0.67kt Co;

• Blackstone’s ground-based electromagnetics (EM) geophysics crew generated a 1.2km long massive sulfide target within a 12km long district-scale exploration corridor which Blackstone
will continue to test over the coming months;

• Blackstone attracted a $6.8 million investment at a 62% premium from EcoPro, Korea’s largest cathode manufacturer, through a placement of 40 million fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.17 per share.

• The binding agreement outlines an alliance structure whereby EcoPro and Blackstone Minerals will work in partnership (through an additional investment via a Joint Venture Agreement) to develop a downstream processing facility in association with Blackstone Minerals’ Ta Khoa Nickel-Copper-PGE Project in northern Vietnam.

• The deal was completed with the appointment of Hoirim Jung as a Non-Executive Director to Blackstone’s board.

• Blackstone exercised the option to acquire a 90% interest in the Ta Khoa Nickel-Copper-PGE Project in Northern Vietnam by executing the binding option agreement to purchase AMR Nickel Limited’s 90% interest in the project as per the ASX announcement dated 8th May 2019.

• Blackstone appointed experienced business development and investor relations executive Patrick Chang as Corporate Development Officer.

• The June Quarter has seen Blackstone position itself to significantly advance the Ta Khoa Nickel Copper-PGE Project over the coming year, with a strong cash position of $6.78M and supportive shareholder base.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL REPORT

For the Blackstone Minerals Cashflow Report, click here

Click here to connect with Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX:BSX) for an Investor Presentation

