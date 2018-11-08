To get more insight on what’s ahead for the nickel market, the Investing News Network sat down with Anton Berlin, marketing director of Nornickel, at this year’s Cathodes event.









At this year’s Cathodes event in Newport Beach, increased nickel content in lithium-ion batteries was a topic in many presentations.

To get more insight on what’s ahead for the base metal, the Investing News Network sat down with Anton Berlin, marketing director of Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) (MCX:GMKN).

Speaking about the role of nickel in batteries and the demand forecast for the metal in the future, Berlin said he is expecting the need for nickel to increase.

“We are looking at very high growth numbers in the battery sector, but it is starting from a very low base. For the next few years we are looking at more than 20 percent per year growth,” he said.

Berlin also shared his thoughts on nickel prices, and overall market performance.

“We didn’t expect a huge increase in nickel prices,” he said, explaining that the jump in prices seen in 2017 seemed like an overreaction from the market “because fundamentally things have not really changed.”

Berlin thinks the market might split into battery and stainless steel categories and have different price mechanisms.

“They are not truly overlapping and it is a possibility, we’ve also seen this with other commodities,” he added.

Finally, Berlin talked about the deal Nornickel signed with BASF (ETR:BAS) to supply the battery manufacturer with nickel and cobalt feedstock from his company’s metal refinery.

Listen to the interview above for more insight from Berlin, including prices and deals, and what’s ahead for the nickel market. You can also click here to listen to our full Cathodes interviews playlist on YouTube.

