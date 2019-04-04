Ukraine Voters Lodge Protest Vote Against Status Quo

Ukraine, with its major iron and steel industry, is set to decide between a comedian and an incumbent in late April.









In Ukraine, comedian and actor Volodymyr Zelensky will face off against President Petro Poroshenko in late April, after a first round of voting saw former frontrunner Yulia Tymoshenko fall into third place.

Speaking with the Investing News Network (INN), Principal Analyst and Head of Europe and Central Asia at Verisk Maplecroft Daragh McDowell said that Zelensky had effectively represented a “none of the above” option for voters who were frustrated with the status quo, introducing an “unknown” into the nation on the doorstep of Europe.

Ukraine is home to multiple large iron ore projects and operators such as Arcelormittal (NYSE:MT), Metinvest and Black Iron (TSX:BKI,OTC Pink:BKIRF), which in February announced a deal with mining giant Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF).

On the election, Zelensky didn’t just scrape into the runoffs — he received almost double the support Poroshenko did, securing 30.2 percent of the vote to Poroshenko’s 15.9 percent and Tymoshenko’s 13.4 percent.

The high profile candidates, being Poroshenko, who McDowell said was a “disappointment,” and Tymoshenko, who he said has a “poisonous” track record, meant that “in a sense Zelensky is a ‘none of the above’ candidate.”

McDowell added that conflict with Russia meant all the candidates were skewed towards Europe, so Poroshenko standing up to its larger neighbor didn’t get him too far, and with general distaste for the status quo in Ukraine, “Zelensky is probably going to win.”

Signposts for the resources industry

For the mining industry, operators approached by INN previously have said that the five-year conflict with Russia is generally discounted as not a major threat to investment — an assessment McDowell agreed with.

McDowell said operators in the resources industry were as safe as they can be next to the Russian army at this point.

“I think the question is more to do with Ukrainian domestic politics.”

Matt Simpson, CEO of Black Iron, said that it was no surprise that Zelensky made it to the second round.

“[The] only thing that was uncertain was whether it was going to be Poroshenko or Tymoshenko. That question is now answered.”

Black Iron holds the Shymanivske iron ore project in central Ukraine, and in February announced that it had signed a memorandum of understanding that would see major miner Glencore help fund its project.

Speaking with INN, Simpson said he believed Zelensky was a protest vote — and now given that voters protests have been noted, Poroshenko was probably going to start improving in opinion polls as voters take a closer look at Zelensky.

Simpson said that he wasn’t aware of Zelensky saying anything on mining policy, and that shouldn’t come as much of a surprise because he hasn’t said much about anything — that had been his appeal.

“To date he’s been very vague on [policy], now it’s going to hurt him.”

He said that even if Poroshenko may not be loved, he was likely “the best option” when it came to stability and European integration.

The runoff would be “more a vote about who do people believe is going to be able to help the country move towards European integration quicker, which is positive for the mining sector.”

On that, Simpson said that since European integration was a goal to both Ukraine and the EU — it is “easier than you might think to raise debt financing for projects in Ukraine.”

He explained that a fear in European countries was for Ukraine to slide backwards to previous economic and political systems, so development banks were more willing to open their wallets for development projects like Black Iron.

Another iron and steel company in Ukraine is Metinvest, which ships directly out of Mariupol, a city on the frontline of the conflict. Something that Poroshenko himself lightly touched on when he visited its facilities in early March.

“Five years ago, it seemed incredible that multi-million dollar investments would come to the iron and steelmaking industry of Donbas,” said Poroshenko.

“Today, Ukraine is rising in the ranks of steelmaking countries … together, we are restoring the glory of Ukraine’s metals and mining industry.”

Metinvest is the largest private company in Ukraine.

Zelensky the blank slate

Analysts and experts appear to agree that Zelensky is very much an unknown.

McDowell said that “the man himself is a political blank slate, and the question is which political group or operators can impose their preferences onto him and how long that will last” when it comes to where Ukraine will go from here.

Zelensky has zero political experience, and is known for his role playing a Ukrainian school teacher that became President in the comedy “Servant of the People.”

In life imitating art, Zelensky’s political platform going into the election was a party called “Servant of the People.”

Given McDowell believed Zelensky will likely secure the presidency, he offered his take on options going forward for Ukraine if he does.

“The options are that either he brings a lot of well meaning but not technically politically competent friends, people who have the right ideas but don’t have the experience running a government, and it’s a catastrophe.

“The second is that he gets kind of captured by the usual hangers on, and the political technologists who are already within the system in Ukraine.

“And the final is, there has been some rumours about his connections with [media businessman] Igor Kolomoisky, and that you have a lot of Kolomoisky people surround him and they’re taking the shots.”

It’s not all grim though. “The outside shot is that you get some decent honest people who know what they’re doing or at least [Zelensky] can find some people that do, and start organizing things that way, [we could] start to see some actual reform, but it’s a massive uphill climb on that one.”

As a final assessment, McDowell said that despite the election and voters disillusionment with the status quo, that was probably what Ukraine and investors and operators there were going to get.

“The end result of the election will be largely the status quo, but it does open up a little bit of space for a reform trajectory, if they can get themselves on it.”

The second round of voting in the Ukrainian Presidential election will take place on April 21.

