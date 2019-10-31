Iron

Results of Macarthur Minerals Extraordinary General Meeting

- October 31st, 2019

Macarthur Minerals (TSXV:MMS,OTCQB:MMSDF) announced that the resolution to consolidate the company’s issued and outstanding share capital on the basis of one post-consolidation share without par value for every four pre-consolidation shares without par value, was passed at the extraordinary general meeting of the company held today in Brisbane, Australia.

The passing of the resolution coincides with the opening of the company’s Australian Securities Exchange dual listing offer to raise up to A$7.5 million.

As quoted from the press release:

Macarthur Minerals’ Executive Chairman, Cameron McCall commented that, “Macarthur is pleased to report that the offer under the company’s replacement prospectus opened at 9.00am AEST today, and following the passing of the shareholders resolution, the offer is now unconditional. This is an exciting step for the company towards advancing its Lake Giles Iron Project in Western Australia. I take this opportunity to thank our shareholders for their continued support.”

Iron Investing

