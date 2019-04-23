Zonte Metals Drilling Discovers High-grade Copper, Gold and Silver Mineralization at its Cross Hill IOCG project

Zonte Metals is pleased to announce initial, partial results from its recently completed phase 1 drill program at its Cross Hills Iron Oxide Copper Gold project (IOCG) on the island of Newfoundland and Labrador.









Zonte Metals (TSXV:ZON) is pleased to announce initial, partial results from its recently completed phase 1 drill program at its Cross Hills Iron Oxide Copper Gold project (IOCG) on the island of Newfoundland and Labrador.

As quoted in the press release:

“This is an exciting new discovery for Zonte Metals, adding to our growing portfolio of large-scale mineral opportunities. Early indications show a discovery that has all the geologic signatures of a copper-rich fertile IOCG target and possibly a new copper belt in Canada. The company controls 25 kilometre strike length of the belt with the Dunns Mountain target located at the northern end. In light of these results Zonte will increase its exploration and drilling program at Cross Hills.” states Terry Christopher, president and CEO of Zonte Metals.

Click here for the full text release