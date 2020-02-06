The company reported that the first-pass, reconnaissance drill program started in November has resumed, and drilling is now underway.









VR Resources (TSXV:VRR,FSE:5VR;OTCBB:VRRCF) has reported that drilling is underway at its Ranoke copper-gold project in northern Ontario.

The company reported that the first-pass, reconnaissance drill program started in November has resumed, and drilling is now underway on hole RK20-002 which targets the center of the large, sharply defined and high intensity gravity anomaly at Ranoke for a high density, hydrothermal iron oxide breccia body with copper and gold.

As quoted in the press release:

Ranoke has never been drilled. The goal of this program is to test the centers of the IP, gravity and magnetic geophysical anomalies, and coincident soil gas geochemical anomalies for copper and gold hosted in a large-scale, hydrothermal iron oxide breccia body emplaced into older Archean gneiss along the western margin of the Kapuskasing structural zone which bisects the Archean Superior craton, and has a long-lived history of mafic and carbonatite intrusions and kimberlitic diatremes which collectively span nearly 1.6 billion years of activity.

