SKRR Exploration Inc. Provides Corporate Update and Retains Investing News Network

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC Pink: KKRF) (FSE: B04Q) ("SKRR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce SKRR has entered into an agreement with Investing News Network (" INN "), pursuant to which INN will launch a series of advertising and investor awareness campaign events for the company for 12 months starting from January 16, 2023 . In consideration for its services, the Company will pay $40,000 (plus GST) cash on or before January 16, 2023 . INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. INN does not provide investor relations or market making services.

SKRR EXPLORATION Logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

SKRR's CEO, Sherman Dahl and Chairman Ross McElroy speak to Red Cloud about exploration assets in Saskatchewan and highlight exciting new nickel assets:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Si7M84THKEI

SKRR CORPORATE UPDATE:

SKRR Exploration Inc. has a large and diversified portfolio of highly prospective early-stage precious metals and strategic base metals, including nickel, cobalt and zinc. The Company presently operates 9 separate projects, totaling 72,478 ha., including 8 in the province of Saskatchewan and 1 in the province of British Columbia.  In Saskatchewan, 5 projects are primarily focused on gold (Olson, Ithingo, Olson, Manson Bay and Cathro), 2 projects are primarily focused on nickel and cobalt (Father Lake and Carp River) and 1 project focused on zinc and silver ( Borys Lake ). In British Columbia , SKRR operates the Nickel Peak claim group located in the FPX Metals "Decar Camp".

2022 Exploration Recap

In 2022, the Company was actively exploring on several of its Saskatchewan projects.

January – February 2022 – The Company completed a 10-hole, 1867m drill program at its Olson property.  Nine of the ten holes intersected significant gold mineralization in 4 separate target areas, including the Olson, Akbar, Michaels Lake and Carina areas.  Drilling at Michaels Lake resulted in a new discovery with hole OL22009 intersecting a very wide continuous interval yielding 0.56 g/t Au over 50.35m .

March 2022 – The company completed a 4,288 line-km airborne magnetic survey at 75m line spacing on the southern core part of its Irving Lake property.  A further 565 line-km of airborne magnetic survey at 75m line spacing was flown on the northern Bailey and Easton areas of the Irving Lake property.

April 2022 – The company completed a 1,042 line-km airborne magnetic survey at 50m line spacing on its Father Lake project. The magnetic field consists of a series of high and low trends parallel to the Grease River fault which demarcates the Dodge Domain (north side) and Tantato Domain (south side). The magnetic solutions highlight the contacts along the hybrid gneiss complex (interlayered felsic gneiss, mafic gneiss and metasediments) on the south side of the Grease River shear zone. A major NW-SE structural feature is observed which also offsets known VTEM conductors in the area. (The Dumas Lake fault).  The nickel host rock is a 200m to 800m wide norite body that can be traced for 16km trending east northeast with numerous nickel and copper showings along trend. The previous Strongbow Exploration Inc.'s Nickel Lake / Dumas Lake project covers several historic nickel and copper showings including: the Dumas Zones A, B, C & D. The norite host rock appears defined by a magnetic high in conjunction with VTEM conductors.

June 2022 - In June 2022 a geological mapping and sampling program was completed on the Cathro Project. Lithological data was collected from eight locations, along with 47 rock samples. Additionally, 430 soil samples were collected from 15 east-west trending soil lines, with samples spaced 25 m apart.  Soil samples returned gold values ranging from 0.1 to 320 ppb Au.  The most significant values were obtained between 230m to 1200m north-northwest of the Vidgy zone.  Of the 47 rock samples collected, the highest gold (2,490 ppb), silver (4.59 ppm) and copper (5,400 ppb) were returned from sample MHCTR009, which sampled a granodioritic unit cross-cut by a 2-5cm wide quartz vein near the Bartlett Lake showing.  Overall results show a number of anomalous areas in several areas of the property, and further follow-up work of mapping and sampling, followed by drilling is recommended.

A Focus on Nickel for 2023

SKRR Exploration Inc. has entered into a non-arm's-length acquisition agreement dated Oct. 24, 2022 , to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in Edge Geological Consulting Inc.'s Carp River nickel-copper-cobalt property consisting of five mineral claims comprising a total of 5,606.48 hectares.

Project Highlights:

Located in mineral-rich Saskatchewan , a world-class mining jurisdiction, immediately north of the town of Stony Rapids , The Carp River Nickel-Copper property is situated within the similar regional bedrock lithology associated with the nearby Axis Lake and Rea Lake Ni-Cu-Co deposits and Currie Lake occurrences of ALX's Firebird property, on which Rio Tinto has an option agreement to earn 80 per cent.

Numerous nickel, copper and cobalt showings along trend, including the Carp River and Bet claims and McAskill showings associated with multiple moderate- to high-priority interpreted VTEM (versatile time domain electromagnetic) anomalies.

Historic soil grid survey exploration on the Carp River grid in 2005 determined that Ni, Cu and Co anomalies were significant and comparable with those associated with the Axis Lake and Currie Lake occurrences located five kilometres and 10 kilometres to the west, respectively.

Sherman Dahl , SKRR Exploration's chief executive officer, commented:

"SKRR continues to build shareholder value by thinking outside the box. Over the last six months, we have expanded our property portfolio with a focus on battery metals in both Northern Saskatchewan and British Columbia . Over the next few months, we are further committed to unlocking the value of our portfolio of gold and battery metal assets. We are extremely excited to acquire the Carp River nickel-copper-cobalt property and add to our expanding portfolio of assets in one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions."

The Carp River nickel-copper property details

The Carp River property, composed of five contiguous mineral claims totalling 5,606.48 hectares, is located immediately north of the hamlet of Stony Rapids in the province of Saskatchewan . Stony Rapids is a full-service community with a commercial airport. Access to the property is through fixed-wing or helicopter aircraft. From a regional perspective, the property lies within the Tantato domain, which makes up part of the significant Snowbird tectonic zone. Regionally, bedrock consists primarily of mafic granulite and garnet-pyroxene diatexite formations, which extend on strike to the west toward the Axis Lake and Rea Lake Ni-Cu-Co deposits and the Currie Lake occurrences located within five km to 10 km to the west of Carp River.

Historic exploration by Red Dragon and Pure Nickel Inc. in 2005 included a regional airborne VTEM geophysics survey, which covered the known Axis Lake, Rea Lake , Currie Lake and other showings. Interpretation of the 2005 VTEM survey picked numerous highly rated VTEM anomalies over the Carp River property. Follow-up soil grid surveys were conducted over areas where they determined that the conductors looked prospective. Red Dragon and Pure Nickel determined that the Ni-Cu-Co anomalies became more intense close to nickeliferous norite bodies. One of those grids surveyed was the Carp River grid, located in the middle of the Carp River property, where soil results were significant and comparable with those around the Axis Lake and Currie Lake occurrences.

SKRR Exploration cautions that some of the historical results were collected and reported by past operators, and have been neither verified nor confirmed by a qualified person, but form a basis for future work on the Carp River property. Mineralization hosted on nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be hosted on the Carp River property.

Update on Father Lake Nickel airborne geophysics survey

A high-resolution helicopter-borne magnetic survey was carried out by Precision GeoSurveys Inc. between April 2 to April 6, 2022 (see news release dated March 22, 2022 ). The survey collected 1,042 line km of high-resolution magnetic data over one survey block. The entire property was covered with the magnetic survey. Interpretation of the geophysics survey was completed by Bingham Geoscience.

The magnetic field consists of a series of high and low trends parallel to the Grease River fault, which demarcate the Dodge domain (north side) and the Tantato domain (south side). The magnetic solutions highlight the contacts along the hybrid gneiss complex (interlayered felsic gneiss, mafic gneiss and metasediments) on the south side of the Grease River shear zone. A major northwest-southeast structural feature is observed, which also offsets known VTEM conductors in the area (The Dumas Lake fault).

The nickel host rock is a 200-metre-to-800-metre-wide norite body that can be traced for 16 km trending east-northeast with numerous nickel and copper showings along trend. The project covers several historic nickel and copper showings, including: the Dumas zones A, B, C and D. The norite host rock appears defined by a magnetic high in conjunction with historic interpreted VTEM conductors.

The VTEM covers the west side of the project, and an older MegaTEM survey covers the entire project. However, the MegaTEM does not seem to resolve conductors well. There is at least one small area with a strong conductor on the east portion of the property. Coverage of the east portion of the property with VTEM may be a future option.

SKRR's Nickel Peak Claim Group Overview

SKRR Exploration Inc. has also expanded its 100-per-cent-owned Nickel Peak claim group to cover additional areas of interest over the Creek complex-Trembleur ultramafite unit Late Pennsylvanian to Late Triassic ultramafic rocks, contiguous to FPX Nickel Corp.

The Nickel Peak 1 and Nickel Peak 2 claim blocks now include the Nickel Peak North and Nickel Peak West (which were recently staked by SKRR) and are located to the north of FPX Nickel's Decar nickel project, an advanced project targeting awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy mineral, hosted by serpentinized ultramafic intrusive rocks of the Trembleur ultramafic unit. SKRR cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Nickel Peak group.

SKRR's expanded Nickel Peak Group now spans 8,425 acres (3,410 hectares) and is approximately 110 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James, B.C. , in the Omineca mining district. Metallic mineralization includes nickel, cobalt and chromium with the documented presence of awaruite. Assays by Acme Analytical Laboratories Ltd. in 2005 returned up to 1,826 parts per million (ppm); 1,734 ppm nickel with 1,113 ppm chromium. SKRR cautions that historical results were collected and reported by past operators and have not been verified nor confirmed by a qualified person but form a basis for future work at the Nickel Peak group. Further work (including sampling) is required by SKRR in order to verify the historical work on the Nickel Peak group.

Sample results from an isolated mag anomaly on the SKRR's Nickel Peak 1 claim block documented the presence of awaruite and returned up to 1,240 ppm nickel in 2008 (master identification (ID): 093N081399) and up to 771.4 ppm nickel in 1983 (master ID: 093N833085) contiguous to the east side Nickel Rock Resources Inc. and Surge Battery Metals's Nickel 100 group.

Sherman Dahl , chief executive officer of SKRR, states:

"We are excited to begin exploration on the newly expanded Nickel Peak group this 2023 season. Recent spikes in demand for nickel is fuelled by the meteoric rise in electric vehicles and the need for this important metal in the manufacturing of batteries that power them. Nickel prices have risen sharply this year with a massive 250-per-cent spike in early March of 2022, forecasts call for continued rise in Nickel demand with more and more electric vehicles and battery powered devices coming to market."

"The acquisition and subsequent expansion of our Nickel Peak group of claims represents yet another example SKRR's continued mission to build a world-class base and precious metal company and promise to drive value for shareholders. These Nickel Peak claims are situated in an active world-class nickel camp and represent tremendous blue-sky potential with multiple historic high-grade nickel samples and assays that have been underexplored until now. SKRR will be a leader with a diversified portfolio of high-quality long-life assets. The SKRR team has done an incredible job over the last few years of drilling, exploring, discovering and positioning the company for success."

These highly prospective Nickel Peak Group claims are contiguous to the east of Surge Battery Metal and Nickel Rock Resources's Nickel 100 group that cover 18 British Columbian Minfile chromite occurrences, some of which are reported to be mineralized with nickel, platinum-palladium group and other rare, highly valuable elements. SKRR cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Nickel Peak group.

Nickel-cobalt mineralization has not been well-explored, but the presence of awaruite has been documented. Geologist Ursula Mowat completed a preliminary fieldwork program over the area of the Nickel 100 claim group in 2004, and confirmed the presence of elevated nickel, cobalt and chromium values in rocks and stream sediments. Ms. Mowat is the recipient of the 2015 H.H. Spud Huestis Award for excellence in prospecting and mineral exploration granted by the Association of Mineral Exploration (AME) in B.C. AME B.C. is both a large and successful industry association representing the mineral exploration industry in B.C.

Nickel Peak group -- property highlights:

World-class jurisdiction: B.C.'s Omineca mining division is host to multiple world-class mining projects, including the nearby Decar nickel project of FPX Nickel, an advanced project targeting awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy mineral, hosted by serpentinized ultramafic intrusive rocks of the Trembleur ultramafic unit;

High-grade historic nickel assays and sampling: Assays by Acme Analytical Laboratories in 2005 returned up to 1,826 ppm; 1,734 ppm nickel with 1,113 ppm chromium. Sample results from an isolated mag anomaly on the SKRR's Nickel Peak 1 claim block documented the presence of awaruite and returned both up to 1,240 ppm nickel in 2008 and up to 771.4 ppm nickel in 1983.

Strong blue-sky potential: Documented presence of awaruite, high-grade historic nickel sampling and assays in an underexplored area of an active nickel camp.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ross McElroy P.Geo , a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects . Mr. McElroy verified the data disclosed (unless indicated otherwise) which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein. SKRR cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on SKRR's properties.

SKRR Exploration is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on precious metals as well as battery metals such as Nickel, Cobalt, and Zinc.  Its properties are located in Saskatchewan -- one of the world's highest-ranked mining jurisdictions as well as British Columbia . In Saskatchewan , the primary exploration focus is within and peripheral to the Trans-Hudson Corridor in search of world-class deposits. The Trans-Hudson orogen – a major geological feature and associated with multiple giant orebodies and mining districts -- has been significantly underexplored in Saskatchewan . SKRR Exploration is committed to all stakeholders, including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the plans to advance the projects and expectations, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and those other risks filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . There is a possibility that future exploration, development, or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, failure to secure personnel and equipment for work programs, adverse weather and climate conditions, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, decrease in the price of gold, base metals and other metals, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/17/c5060.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes 100% Acquisition of the Carp River Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Claims in Saskatchewan

 SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") for the previously announced non-arm's length acquisition agreement dated October 24, 2022 (the " Acquisition Agreement ") to acquire a 100% interest in Edge Geological Consulting Inc.'s (" Edge ") Carp River property (the " Property ") consisting of five (5) mineral claims compromising a total of 5,606.48 hectares.

SKRR Exploration Inc. Logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

Terms of the Acquisition Agreements

Under the terms of the Acquisition Agreement, SKRR acquired a 100% interest in the Property by making a cash payment of C$7,000 to Edge (which represents the costs expended by Edge in staking and researching the Property) upon Exchange final approval of the Acquisition Agreement.

The Acquisition Agreement with Edge is not an "Arm's Length Transaction" as such term is defined in the Exchange's Policy 1.1 and therefore constituted a "related party transaction" as such term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions . Ross McElroy is a director of SKRR and is also a director of Edge.

The Carp River Nickel-Copper Property Details

The Carp River property comprised of five (5) contiguous mineral claims totaling 5,606.48 ha., is located immediately north of the hamlet of Stony Rapids in the province of Saskatchewan . Stony Rapids is a full service community with a commercial airport. Access to the Property is via fixed wing or helicopter aircraft. From a regional perspective, the property lies within the Tantato Domain, which makes up part of the significant Snowbird Tectonic Zone. Regionally, bedrock consists primarily of mafic granulite and garnet-pyroxene diatexite formations, which extend on strike to the west towards the Axis Lake and Rea Lake Ni-Cu-Co deposits and the Currie Lake occurrences located within 5km to 10km to the west of Carp River.

Historic exploration by Red Dragon and Pure Nickel Inc. in 2005 included a regional airborne VTEM (Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic) geophysics survey which covered the known Axis Lake, Rea Lake , Currie Lake and other showings. Interpretation of the 2005 VTEM survey, picked numerous highly rated VTEM anomalies over the Carp River property. Follow-up soil grid surveys were conducted over areas where they determined that the conductors looked prospective. Red Dragon and Pure Nickel determined that the Ni-Cu-Co anomalies became more intense close to nickeliferous norite bodies. One of those grids surveyed was the Carp River grid, located in the middle of the Carp River property, where soil results were significant and comparable to those around Axis Lake and Currie Lake occurrences.

SKRR cautions that some of the historical results were collected and reported by past operators and have not been verified nor confirmed by a Qualified Person, but form a basis for future work on the Carp River Property. Mineralization hosted on nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be hosted on the Carp River Property.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ross McElroy P.Geo , a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects . Mr. McElroy verified the data disclosed (unless indicated otherwise) which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious mineral exploration company with properties in Saskatchewan - one of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen - although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address future work on the Carp River Property, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather conditions, equipment failures, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, decrease in the price of gold, nickel and other metals, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/01/c0554.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SKRR Exploration Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

SKRR Exploration (TSXV: SKRR) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

SKRR Exploration Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Carp River Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Claims in Saskatchewan & Provides update on the Father Lake Nickel Property

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FRE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a non-arm's length acquisition agreement (the " Agreement ") dated October 24, 2022 to acquire a 100% interest in Edge Geological Consulting Inc.'s (" Edge ") Carp River Ni-Cu-Co property (the " Property ") consisting of five (5) mineral claims compromising a total of 5,606.48 hectares.

SKRR Exploration Inc. logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

Highlights
  • Located in mineral rich Saskatchewan a world class mining jurisdiction, immediately north of the town of Stony Rapids .
  • Property is situated within the similar regional bedrock lithology associated with the nearby Axis Lake and Rea Lake Ni-Cu-Co deposits and Currie Lake occurrences of ALX's Firebird property on which Rio Tinto has an option agreement to earn 80%.
  • Numerous nickel, copper and cobalt showings along trend, including the Carp River, Bet Claims and McAskill showings associated with multiple moderate to high priority interpreted VTEM anomalies.
  • Historic soil grid survey exploration on the Carp River grid in 2005 determined that Ni, Cu, Co anomalies were significant and comparable to those associated with the Axis Lake and Currie Lake occurrences located 5km and 10km to the west respectively.

View Maps

Sherman Dahl , SKRR's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "SKRR continues to build shareholder value by thinking outside the box. Over the last six months we have expanded our property portfolio with a focus on battery metals in both Northern Saskatchewan and British Columbia . Over the next few months we are further committed to unlocking the value of our portfolio of Gold and Battery Metal assets. We are extremely excited to acquire the Carp River Nickel-Copper-Cobalt property and add to our expanding portfolio of assets in one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions."

Terms of the Agreement

Under the terms of the Agreement, SKRR will acquire a 100% interest in the Carp River Nickel-Copper Property by making a cash payment of CAD$7,000 to Edge, which represents the costs expended by Edge in staking and researching the Property.

The Agreement is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The acquisition agreement with Edge is not an "Arm's Length Transaction" as such term is defined in the Exchange's Policy 1.1 and therefore constituted a "related party transaction" as such term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions . Ross McElroy is a director of SKRR and is also a director of Edge.

The Carp River Nickel-Copper Property Details

The Carp River property comprised of five (5) contiguous mineral claims totaling 5,606.48 ha., is located immediately north of the hamlet of Stony Rapids in the province of Saskatchewan. Stony Rapids is a full service community with a commercial airport.  Access to the Property is via fixed wing or helicopter aircraft.  From a regional perspective, the property lies within the Tantato Domain, which makes up part of the significant Snowbird Tectonic Zone. Regionally, bedrock consists primarily of mafic granulite and garnet-pyroxene diatexite formations, which extend on strike to the west towards the Axis Lake and Rea Lake Ni-Cu-Co deposits and the Currie Lake occurrences located within 5km to 10km to the west of Carp River.

Historic exploration by Red Dragon and Pure Nickel Inc. in 2005 included a regional airborne VTEM (Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic) geophysics survey which covered the known Axis Lake, Rea Lake , Currie Lake and other showings. Interpretation of the 2005 VTEM survey, picked numerous highly rated VTEM anomalies over the Carp River property. Follow-up soil grid surveys were conducted over areas where they determined that the conductors looked prospective. Red Dragon and Pure Nickel determined that the Ni-Cu-Co anomalies became more intense close to nickeliferous norite bodies. One of those grids surveyed was the Carp River grid, located in the middle of the Carp River property, where soil results were significant and comparable to those around Axis Lake and Currie Lake occurrences.

SKRR cautions that some of the historical results were collected and reported by past operators and have not been verified nor confirmed by a Qualified Person, but form a basis for future work on the Carp River Property. Mineralization hosted on nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be hosted on the Carp River Property.

Update on Father Lake Airborne Geophysics Survey

A high resolution helicopter-borne magnetic survey was carried out by Precision GeoSurveys Inc. between April 2 to April 6, 2022 (see News Release Mar 22, 2022 ). The survey collected 1,042 line km of high resolution magnetic data over one survey block. The entire property was covered with the magnetic survey. Interpretation of the geophysics survey was completed by Bingham Geoscience.

The magnetic field consists of a series of high and low trends parallel to the Grease River fault which demarcates the Dodge Domain (north side) and Tantato Domain (south side). The magnetic solutions highlight the contacts along the hybrid gneiss complex (interlayered felsic gneiss, mafic gneiss and metasediments) on the south side of the Grease River shear zone. A major NW-SE structural feature is observed which also offsets known VTEM conductors in the area (The Dumas Lake fault).

The nickel host rock is a 200m to 800m wide norite body that can be traced for 16km trending east northeast with numerous nickel and copper showings along trend. The project covers several historic nickel and copper showings including: the Dumas Zones A, B, C & D. The norite host rock appears defined by a magnetic high in conjunction with historic interpreted VTEM conductors.

The VTEM covers the west side of the project and an older MegaTEM survey covers the entire project. However, the MegaTEM does not seem to resolve conductors well. There is at least one small area with a strong conductor on the east portion of the property. Coverage of the east portion of the property with VTEM may be a future option.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ross McElroy P.Geo , a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects . Mr. McElroy verified the data disclosed (unless indicated otherwise) which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious mineral exploration company with properties in Saskatchewan - one of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen - although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the TSX Venture Exchange approval of the Agreement, future work on the Father Lake Property and the Carp River Property, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather conditions, equipment failures, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, decrease in the price of gold, nickel and other metals, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/25/c5223.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes Private Placement Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES ./

SKRR Exploration Inc. (" SKRR " or the " Company ") (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC: SKKRF) (FSE: B04Q) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") for gross proceeds of $229,502 consisting of 2,991,700 flow-through units of the Company (each, a " FT Unit ") at a price of $0.06 per FT Unit and 909,091 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.055 per Unit.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC: SKKRF) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $800,000 consisting of any combination of units of the Company at a price of $0.055 per Unit (the " Unit ") and 'flow-through' units of the Company (each, a " FT Unit ") at a price of $0.06 per FT Unit.

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) (each, a " FT Share ") and one Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.08 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement towards exploration and development work on its projects and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Private Placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. All securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Finder's fees may be payable in connection with the Private Placement, all in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious metal explorer with properties in British Columbia and Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious and base metal deposits.  The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan .  SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America . The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " 1933 Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the Private Placement and the use of proceeds, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, the interpretation of technical and scientific data, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, decrease in the price of nickel, gold and other metals, equipment failures or failure to obtain the necessary equipment, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/13/c2841.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lahontan Gold Corp

Lahontan Announces 1,112,000 oz Indicated and 544,000 oz Inferred Au Eq Maiden Mineral Resoure Estimate At Santa Fe

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V:LG)(OTCQB:LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for its flagship Santa Fe Mine, a past-producing open pit, heap leach gold and silver mine located in Mineral County, Nevada. The MRE for Santa Fe is based upon 1,275 drill holes totaling 125,435 metres, including 50 drill holes totaling 13,118 metres drilled by Lahontan since 2021.

Highlights of the MRE include:

Franco-Nevada Declares Dividend Increase and Provides Details for Upcoming Release of 2022 Results

Franco-Nevada Corporation ("Franco-Nevada" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has raised its quarterly dividend and declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.34 per share payable on March 30, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 16, 2023 (the "Record Date"). The increased dividend will be effective for the full 2023 fiscal year.  This is a 6.25% increase from the previous US$0.32 per share quarterly dividend and marks the 16 th consecutive annual increase for Franco-Nevada shareholders. Canadian investors in Franco-Nevada's IPO in December 2007 are now receiving an effective 12.2% yield on their cost base. The dividend has been declared in U.S. dollars and the Canadian dollar equivalent will be determined based on the daily average rate posted by the Bank of Canada on the Record Date. Under Canadian tax legislation, Canadian resident individuals who receive "eligible dividends" are entitled to an enhanced gross-up and dividend tax credit on such dividends.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Barrick Reports Stronger Q4 Gold Production

All amounts expressed in US Dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick" or the "Company") today reported preliminary full year and fourth quarter 2022 production results. On the back of stronger Q4 production, 13% higher than the previous quarter, preliminary gold production for the full year of 4.14 million ounces was approximately 1% lower than the 4.2 million ounces 1 previously guided, while preliminary copper production of 440 million pounds for 2022 was in line with the guidance range of 420 to 470 million pounds.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Breaker Resources

Bonanza Gold Results From Northern Flats And Tura Primary Lodes Beneath Bombora Discovery

Coarse visible gold and 199.1 g/t intercept among the latest results

Breaker Resources NL (ASX: BRB; the Company or Breaker) is pleased to advise of the results from an additional 6 deeper diamond drill holes as part of the resource development program beneath the Bombora Discovery at its Lake Roe Gold Project.

Sarama Resources Ltd

Sarama Resources Discovers New Mineralised Trend At Sanutura Project

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX‐ V:SWA) is pleased to announce that exploration drilling at its 100%‐owned(4), multi‐million‐ounce Sanutura Project (the “Project”) has discovered a new mineralised trend extending for 700m in the north of the Tankoro Mineralised Corridor.

Impact Minerals

Impact Selected To Participate In The BHP Xplor Program To Help Accelerate Exploration Needed For The Energy Transition

Impact Minerals (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce that it has been selected to participate in the inaugural BHP Xplor program, principally to help fund exploration at the Company’s Broken Hill Project in New South Wales.

