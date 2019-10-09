Trilogy Metals Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

As quoted from the press release:

Strong working capital position of $23.2 million and cash on hand of $26.9 million.

Public release of the Ambler Mining District Industrial Access Project or Ambler Road draft Environmental Impact Statement by the United States Bureau of Land Management.

Geotechnical drilling completed at Arctic for feasibility level studies with the goal of completing the feasibility study in the first half of 2020.

Exploration drilling substantially completed during the quarter at Bornite.

Regional exploration completed at the Sunshine prospect.

