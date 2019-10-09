Trilogy Metals Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Sasha Dhesi - October 9th, 2019
Base metals company Trilogy Metals announced its financial results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2019.
As quoted from the press release:
- Strong working capital position of $23.2 million and cash on hand of $26.9 million.
- Public release of the Ambler Mining District Industrial Access Project or Ambler Road draft Environmental Impact Statement by the United States Bureau of Land Management.
- Geotechnical drilling completed at Arctic for feasibility level studies with the goal of completing the feasibility study in the first half of 2020.
- Exploration drilling substantially completed during the quarter at Bornite.
- Regional exploration completed at the Sunshine prospect.
