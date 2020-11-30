5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: VVC Leads with 100 Percent Gain

Last week’s top-gaining mining stocks on the TSXV were VVC Exploration, Amarc Resources, Noram Ventures, Canadian Spirit and Tsodilo Resources.









The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) experienced ups and downs last week, but overall ended the period flat, starting at 748.05 and ending at 748.76.

In the commodities space, the gold price struggled again, falling below the US$1,800 per ounce mark for the first time since July. Meanwhile, base metal copper saw upward momentum.

On a global level, more COVID-19 vaccine news hit the market, this time from AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN).

Against that backdrop, the TSXV-listed mining stocks below saw the biggest share price moves last week:

VVC Exploration (TSXV:VVC)

Amarc Resources (TSXV:AHR)

Noram Ventures (TSXV:NRM)

Canadian Spirit Resources (TSXV:SPI)

Tsodilo Resources (TSXV:TSD)

Here’s a look at what may have moved their share prices over the last five days.

1. VVC Exploration

VVC Exploration is focused on the Mexico-based Gloria sedimentary-hosted copper project. Its other properties include the Cumeral and La Tuna projects, also in Mexico, and the Timmins project in Canada.

Shares of VVC increased 100 percent last week to close at C$0.14. Last Monday (November 23), the company said it wants to settle an aggregate of up to $650,000 of indebtedness. The transaction is subject to the receipt of signed subscription agreements from the debt holders and to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

2. Amarc Resources

Amarc Resources has honed its efforts on its Ike, Duke and Joy copper districts, all located in the Canadian province of British Columbia.

There were a number of filings on SEDAR last week from Amarc, including its MD&A document for the six months ended September 30, 2020. The company’s share price increased 77.78 percent over the five day period to finish at C$0.08.

3. Noram Ventures

Exploration company Noram Ventures’ goal is to become a low-cost supplier of lithium. The company’s flagship asset is located in Nevada’s Clayton Valley.

Last Tuesday (November 24), Noram said it is continuing to drill in mineralization at depth at the seventh hole at the Zeus property’s Esmeralda formation. The work is part of a Phase 5 drill program that began earlier this month. The news sent the company’s share price up 73.33 percent to close at C$0.52.

4. Canadian Spirit Resources

Canadian Spirit Resources is focused on exploring for and producing natural gas in British Columbia’s Montney Formation, which it says is one of North America’s leading natural gas shale plays.

Last Friday (November 27), Canadian Spirit released its Q3 financial results; it also granted incentive stock options. The company’s share price experienced a rise of 66.67 percent to finish last week at C$0.10.

5. Tsodilo Resources

Tsodilo Resources is a diamond, base and precious metals exploration company concentrated on Botswana and South Africa. Its assets include the Newdico, Gcwihaba, Bosoto and Idada projects.

Like Amarc, the company made a number of filings on SEDAR last week, including an MD&A document. Its share price increased 61.11 percent over the five day period to close at C$0.29.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: VVC Exploration is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.