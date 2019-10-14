5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Lundin Files Report on Chapada

Top-gainers on the TSX last week were Akita Drilling, Serabi Gold, Noranda Income Fund, Lundin Mining and Mountain Province Diamonds.









Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) ended last Friday (October 11) on a little bit of a high, gaining 32.37 points to reach 16,455.05.

News from around the world last week was focused on developing situations in and around the Middle East, where Turkey is in the process of invading Syria and US forces are being deployed to Saudi Arabia to bolster defences against Iran.

Gold ended the week slipping downwards, while copper was up, silver was flat, nickel was all over the place and zinc spiked on Thursday.

Looking at Canadian companies, here are the top five gainers on the TSX from last week:

Akita Drilling (TSX: AKT.B )

Serabi Gold (TSX: SBI )

Noranda Income Fund (TSX: NIF.UN )

Lundin Mining (TSX: LUN )

Mountain Province Diamonds (TSX: MPVD )

Read on to find out what each company has been keeping busy with lately.

Akita Drilling

An oil and gas drilling company, Akita operates in Canada and the US as an ancillary mining company, providing drill rigs to exploration companies as well as custom rig construction.

The company has had some unusual market activity recently, going as far as to announce in late September that it was not aware of any undisclosed changes that would cause the activity and decrease in trading price.

The company was going back up last week, though, gaining 19.13 percent on the TSX to reach C$1.37.

Serabi Gold

Gold explorer and producer Serabi Gold has interests in Brazil, where it owns 100 percent of the Palito mining complex and the Coringa gold project.

On Coringa, the company announced its preliminary economic assessment confirmed positive economics back in early September this year. Slightly more recent news (but still a month ago) was on September 13, when the company released its presentation made at the Precious Metals Conference in Beaver Creek, Colorado.

Last week, Serabi Gold was trading at C$1.44 on the TSX — an increase of 13.39 percent.

Noranda Income Fund

Noranda is the owner of the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield zinc smelter in Quebec, making it an ancillary resources company that may well find itself enjoying increased treatment charges as 2019 goes on. Its facility is the largest zinc smelter in North America.

Noranda’s been quite quiet, with its last release being from July 22 concerning the release of its Q2 results. It has released more recent news in French of SEDAR, being interim financial statements and MD&A.

On the TSX last week the company was trading at C$1.5, up 9.49 percent over the previous weeks trading.

Lundin Mining

Diversified base metals company Lundin Mining has five operational assets: Candelaria in Chile, Chapada in Brazil, Eagle in the US, Neves-Corvo in Portugal and Zinkgruvan in Sweden.

The company’s most recent release was concerning the Chapada mine in Brazil, with the company announcing the filing of a technical report supporting previous mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates.

Lundin Mining was trading at C$6.78 percent at the end of last week, up 9.45 percent.

Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds is unsurprisingly focused on diamonds, and has interests in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine in Canada’s Northwest Territories, which it holds in a joint venture with diamond giant De Beers.

News from the company has been scarce in Q3, with its Q2 results released on August 6, and the company receiving a notification from Nasdaq in regards to minimum price bid compliance on August 13.

The company was up by 8.47 percent at the end of last week, reaching C$1.28.

Data for 5 Top TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with a market capitalization greater than C$50 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within basic materials and energy sectors are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Scott Tibballs, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.