Sun Metals Extends 421 Zone to Over 160 Metres at Stardust Project

- October 3rd, 2019

Sun Metals reported multiple intercepts from drilling in the 421 zone at its 100 percent owned Stardust project. 

Sun Metals (TSXV:SUNM) reported multiple intercepts from drilling in the 421 zone at its 100 percent owned Stardust project in northcentral British Columbia.

As quoted in the press release:

New drill results from these six holes extend the known plunge length of the 421 zone to over 160 meters and indicates the zone continues to be open in both directions. High-grade copper-gold mineralization has been intercepted in several holes as highlighted below.  Drilling continues at Stardust and preparatory work for the winter program is well underway.

