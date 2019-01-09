Copper

Sierra: Construction at Bolivar Completed Ahead of Schedule

The company said the expansion was completed with a world class safety performance with zero lost time incidents and zero accidents reported.

Sierra Metals (TSX:SMT,NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) has reported that its expansion plans are on track at the Bolivar copper mine in Mexico.

As quoted in the press release:

In July 2018 we announced the results of a preliminary economic assessment at Bolivar to achieve a sustainable and staged increase in mine production and mill throughput from 3,000 tonnes per day (TPD), to 3,600 TPD in Q1-2019, and to 5,000 TPD by mid-2020.

Completion of the expansion included the installation of a refurbished mill, an electrical substation with 1250 KVA of capacity, a secondary crusher and a hydrocyclone cluster that allows for finer grind size optionality that is estimated to provide a 6 percent increase in copper recoveries from 80 percent to 86 percent at Bolivar Mine. The expansion was completed with a world class safety performance with zero lost time incidents and zero accidents reported. The company used local engineering firms and local qualified contractors and technicians for the expansion project, with Sierra Metals staff conducting most of the supervision.

Click here to read the full Sierra Metals (TSX:SMT,NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) press release.

