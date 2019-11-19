Copper

Rockcliff Intersects High-Grade Copper Below the Rail Deposit

- November 19th, 2019

Rockcliff Metals announced new drill core assay results have extended high-grade mineralization below the Rail deposit in Manitoba.

Rockcliff Metals (CSE:RCLF,FWB:RO0, WKN:A2H60G) announced new drill core assay results have extended high-grade mineralization below the existing 100 percent owned NI 43-101 Indicated resource Rail deposit, located in Snow Lake, Manitoba.

As quoted in the press release:

Rockcliff’s President and CEO Alistair Ross commented: “Drill results to date have extended high grade copper mineralization below the existing Rail deposit to 500 meters vertical. With two drills operating around the clock and a total of 15,000 meters now budgeted, we look forward to determining the limits of this extensive copper bearing system on the Rail property.”

