Riverside Provides Update on BHP Exploration Program

- October 18th, 2019

Riverside Resources provided an update on the company’s exploration financing agreement with BHP for generative copper exploration in Mexico.

Riverside Resources (TSXV:RRI,OTCQB:RVSDF,FSE:R99) provided a progress update on the company’s minimum two-year, US$2,000,000 exploration financing agreement with BHP for generative copper exploration within the Laramide copper belt of Sonora, Mexico.

As quoted from the press release:

Riverside’s President and CEO, John-Mark Staude, stated, “We are encouraged by the collaboration with BHP to-date and our technical team continues to progress on new prospect generation in northeastern Sonora, Mexico. Our group has taken a high-level initial view observing the entire belt and now focus on combining data from the integration of our recently acquired Millrock databases along with BHP’s data to efficiently work through a series of high-level project evaluations during Q4 in advance of our next technical committee meeting near year-end. We look forward to progressing with BHP and drill-testing large porphyry copper targets together in 2020.”

