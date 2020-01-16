Regulus Reports Drill Results at AntaKori Copper-Gold Project

Regulus’ CEO said the results were encouraging the company that it was on the cusp of discovering a large system of mineralization.









Regulus Resources (TSXV:REG) has announced the results from six additional drill holes from the phase II drill program at its AntaKori copper-gold project in northern Peru.

According to the company the aim of the program is to expand and infill resources at AntaKori. The drilling campaign is underway in collaboration with Compañía Minera Coimolache S.A., the operator of the Tantahuatay gold mine immediately to the south of the AntaKori project.

The release includes highlights from the six drill holes done so far.

As quoted in the press release, CEO of Regular John Black said:

We have yet to properly test the Anta Norte geophysical targets to the north of the property, however continued success along the margins of those targets encourages us that we’re on the cusp of a large system of mineralization that could add to the already sizable resource on the AntaKori property.

Click here to read the full Regulus Resources (TSXV:REG) press release.