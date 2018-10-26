Regulus Announces Closing of Spin-Out of Aldebaran Resources

Aldebaran has entered into a joint venture and option agreement with Stillwater Canada to acquire up to an 80 percent interest in the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina.









In addition, Aldebaran has entered into the previously announced joint venture and option agreement with Stillwater Canada LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Sibanye Gold Limited, trading as Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE:SBGL) to acquire up to an 80 percent interest in the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina.

CEO of Regulus and Aldebaran, John Black said:

“We are extremely pleased to have completed this transaction, which will allow Regulus to focus on its AntaKori (gold-copper) project in Peru with no further funding obligations in Argentina, and provide Regulus shareholders with equity, at no cost, in a new well-funded mineral exploration company that will focus on the Altar project, which management believes has considerable upside.”

