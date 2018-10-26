Copper

Investing News

Regulus Announces Closing of Spin-Out of Aldebaran Resources

- October 26th, 2018

Aldebaran has entered into a joint venture and option agreement with Stillwater Canada to acquire up to an 80 percent interest in the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina.

Regulus Resources (TSXV:REG) has announced that, further to its news releases of June 29, 2018, August 30, 2018, September 24, 2018, October 9, 2018 and October 22, 2018, it has completed the spin-out of Aldebaran Resources

In addition, Aldebaran has entered into the previously announced joint venture and option agreement with Stillwater Canada LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Sibanye Gold Limited, trading as Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE:SBGL) to acquire up to an 80 percent interest in the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina.

CEO of Regulus and Aldebaran, John Black said:

“We are extremely pleased to have completed this transaction, which will allow Regulus to focus on its AntaKori (gold-copper) project in Peru with no further funding obligations in Argentina, and provide Regulus shareholders with equity, at no cost, in a new well-funded mineral exploration company that will focus on the Altar project, which management believes has considerable upside.”

Click here to read the full Regulus Resources (TSXV:REG) press release.

copper free industry report

Do You Know What to Expect from Copper in 2018?

Invest with the best information.
Download your free report.

 
Access Report

Get the latest Copper Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Copper Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Copper Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

Teck Soothes Pain of Low Commodity Prices with Waneta Dam Sale
Gianni Kovacevic: I Don’t Lose Sleep Over Copper Demand
The Lithium Triangle: Focus on Trends, Not the News
Azincourt Energy Commences Work Program at Escalera Urainum Project, Peru

Tags

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *