Puma Exploration: Precious and Base Metal Exploration in the Bathurst Mining Camp

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV:PUMA,OTC:PUXPF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Puma Exploration is a junior exploration company with 15 years of experience exploring in New Brunswick’s Bathurst mining camp. The Bathurst mining camp is one of the most prolific mining districts for base metals in Canada. The company’s focus is on advancing its Murray Brook project towards production.

The company is currently completing its earn-in on the Murray Brook project from Votorantim Metals Canada and El Nino Ventures (TSXV:ELN). The property hosts a 2013 preliminary economic assessment (PEA) that outlines a measured and indicated resource of 5.2 million tonnes grading 7.05 percent lead and zinc, 0.46 percent copper, 69 g/t silver and 0.65 g/t gold. The company also intends to target gold and silver mineralization, among others, as the property hosts various minerals and metals.

Puma Exploration also owns the Chester project, which is located 25 kilometers southwest of three of Trevali Mining Corporation’s (TSX:TV,OTCQX:TREVF,FWB:4TI) volcanic massive sulfide (VMS) deposits: Halfmine Lake, Stratmat and Heath Steele. The property hosts a historical measured and indicated resource of 1.4 million tonnes grading 1.38 percent copper from 2008 and an inferred resource of 2.08 million tonnes grading 1.26 percent copper at the West zone. Puma Exploration intends to test the best drill targets on the property, potentially adding new deposits.

Puma Exploration’s company highlights include the following:

Puma Exploration is operating in the world-renowned, mining-friendly Bathurst mining camp in New Brunswick, Canada.

The Bathurst mining camp contains established infrastructure and a skilled local labor force.

Puma Exploration’s management team has 15 years of experience exploring in the Bathurst mining camp.

The Murray Brook project hosts a historical resource that outlines a measured and indicated resource of 5.2 million tons with grades of 5.24 percent zinc, 0.46 percent copper, 1.8 percent lead, 69 g/t silver and 0.65 g/t gold.

Since 2016, Puma Exploration has spent over C$2.5 million on exploration and development work in the Murray Brook area.

Work is ongoing to push Murray Brook towards a production decision.

The Chester property is located 25 kilometers southwest of Trevali’s deposit: Halfmine Lake, Stratmat and Heath Steele VMS deposits.

Chester hosts a historical measured and indicated resource of 1.4 million tonnes grading 1.38 percent copper from 2008 and an inferred resource of 2.08 million tonnes grading 1.26 percent copper at the West zone.

Metallurgical testing at Chester indicates that a standard flotation circuit could achieve recovery rates between 97 percent and 98 percent.

Puma Exploration is looking to capitalize on its success with Rio Tinto and joint venture or option its additional properties to other major mining companies in the area.

Puma Exploration has an experienced management team with significant shareholdings.

