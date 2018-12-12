Panoro Minerals Advances Exploration at Cotabambas Project, Peru
Priscila Barrera - December 12th, 2018
Panoro Minerals is pleased to provide an update on exploration progress and plans for its flagship Cotabambas copper/gold/silver project.
Panoro Minerals (TSXV: PML, Lima: PML, Frankfurt: PZM) is pleased to provide an update on exploration progress and plans for its flagship Cotabambas copper/gold/silver project.
As quoted in the press release:
Panoro has completed the field work for the ground geophysical program at the Chaupec target in Cluster 2 of the Cotabambas project. In addition, the company has identified two new targets of skarn/porphyry mineralization at zone 4 and Tamburo, to the north and east of the Chaupec target, see attached map for reference.
Click here for the full text release