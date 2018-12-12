Copper

Panoro Minerals Advances Exploration at Cotabambas Project, Peru

- December 12th, 2018

Panoro Minerals is pleased to provide an update on exploration progress and plans for its flagship Cotabambas copper/gold/silver project.

As quoted in the press release:

Panoro has completed the field work for the ground geophysical program at the Chaupec target in Cluster 2 of the Cotabambas project. In addition, the company has identified two new targets of skarn/porphyry mineralization at zone 4 and Tamburo, to the north and east of the Chaupec target, see attached map for reference.

Click here for the full text release

Best Junior Copper Stocks of 2018 on the TSXV

