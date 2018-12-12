Panoro Minerals Advances Exploration at Cotabambas Project, Peru

Panoro Minerals is pleased to provide an update on exploration progress and plans for its flagship Cotabambas copper/gold/silver project.









Panoro Minerals (TSXV: PML, Lima: PML, Frankfurt: PZM) is pleased to provide an update on exploration progress and plans for its flagship Cotabambas copper/gold/silver project.

Panoro has completed the field work for the ground geophysical program at the Chaupec target in Cluster 2 of the Cotabambas project. In addition, the company has identified two new targets of skarn/porphyry mineralization at zone 4 and Tamburo, to the north and east of the Chaupec target, see attached map for reference.

