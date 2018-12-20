Pacific Empire Minerals Options Sat Property

The Sat property covers 50 square kilometers and is within 15 km of the past-producing Bell and Granisle copper-gold porphyry deposits.









Pacific Empire Minerals (TSXV:PEMC) has announced that it has entered into an option agreement to acquire a 100 percent interest in the Sat property located in the Babine copper-gold porphyry district in central British Columbia.

As quoted in the press release:

Historical work conducted on the Sat property includes over 3,000 metres of diamond drilling, 180 line-km of induced polarization surveys, collection of over 3,500 soil geochemical samples and ground and airborne geophysics. Historical drilling focused on was has been interpreted as a “pyrite halo”, measuring approximately 1,200 x 600 metres. Drilling encountered biotite-feldspar porphyry dikes and sills which intrude moderately to intensely chlorite-epidote-calcite altered andesitic volcanics, argillite and basalt. Anomalous copper values are present in several holes, though intercepts indicating a potentially economic deposit have not been encountered to date. Thorough data compilation and review has outlined several target areas untested by drilling, the most significant of which is situated adjacent to the interpreted pyrite halo where bedrock exposures are obscured by glacial overburden. A network of logging roads make the Property ideally suited for PEMC’s reverse circulation drill.

