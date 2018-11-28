Orion Discovers Copper-Zinc Massive Sulfide Body Near Prieska

The discovery hole was drilled at the Ayoba prospect and is both the first exploration hole drilled in the near-mine exploration project and the first hole to test for new mineralization near Prieska in more than 36 years.









Orion Minerals (ASX/JSE:ORN) has announced the discovery of a new copper-zinc bearing massive sulfide body located in close proximity to the company’s flagship Prieska zinc-copper project, in the Areachap Belt, Northern Cape Province, South Africa.

The company said the discovery hole, OAXD002, was drilled at the Ayoba prospect, a satellite exploration target, and is both the first exploration hole drilled as part of the company’s near-mine exploration project and the first hole to test for new mineralization surrounding the historical Prieska mine in more than 36 years.

As highlighted in the press release:

10.6m zone of copper-zinc bearing sulfides, including 5.2m of massive sulfides, intersected at Ayoba prospect.

Intersection was drilled 5.3km south-west of the Prieska zinc-copper project.

Mineralization and associated alteration typical of Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) deposits.

Discovery hole tested an electro-magnetic (EM) plate with a 1.1km strike and 450m dip extent.

The discovery validates Orion’s expectations that there is excellent potential to discover a cluster of VMS deposits around the Prieska project.

