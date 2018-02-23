Copper Investing

Northern Dynasty Files Technical Report on the Pebble Project, Alaska

• February 23, 2018
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX: NDM; NYSE American: NAK) (“Northern Dynasty” or the “Company”) announces it has filed a technical report on southwest Alaska’s Pebble Project, following up on its news release dated January 5, 2018.

As quoted in the press release:

At a 0.3% copper equivalent cut-off, the current estimate1 comprises:

  • 6.456 billion tonnes in the combined Measured and Indicated categories at a grade of 0.40% copper, 0.34 g/t gold, 240 ppm molybdenum and 1.7 g/t silver, containing 57 billion pounds of copper, 71 million ounces of gold, 3.4 billion pounds of molybdenum and 345 million ounces of silver; including

    • 0.527 billion tonnes in the Measured category at a grade of 0.33% copper, 0.35 g/t gold, 178 ppm molybdenum and 1.7 g/t silver, and

    • 5.929 billion tonnes in the Indicated category at a grade of 0.41% copper, 0.34 g/t gold, 246 ppm molybdenum and 1.7 g/t silver; and

  • 4.454 billion tonnes in the Inferred category at a grade of 0.25% copper, 0.25 g/t gold, 226 ppm molybdenum and 1.2 g/t silver, containing 25 billion pounds of copper, 36 million ounces of gold, 2.2 billion pounds of molybdenum and 170 million ounces of silver.

