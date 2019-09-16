Noront Releases Exploration Update for McFaulds Property

According to the release the copper-zinc drill program tested the down-dip continuity of the McFaulds No.8 VMS deposit.









Noront Resources (TSXV:NOT,OTC Pink:NOSOF) has released an update on its phase two summer exploration program at its 85-percent owned McFaulds VMS property in the Ring of Fire in Ontario.

According to the release the copper-zinc focused diamond drill program, completed in July, tested the down-dip continuity of the McFaulds No.8 VMS deposit, which previously returned 26.4 metres of massive sulfide grading 2.1 percent copper, 3.4 percent zinc, 5.5 grams per tonne (g/t) silver and 0.2 g/t gold in hole MCF-18-98.

As quoted in the press release:

Highlights include 10.1 metres grading 3.3 percent copper in hole MCF-19-103 which intersected the McFaulds No.8 deposit 215 metres down-dip from hole MCF-18-98 representing the largest step-out intersection at McFaulds No.8 to date. Hole MCF-19-103 was targeted using a bore-hole electromagnetic (BHEM) plate modelled from the earlier winter 2019 phase one drilling results which indicated a pronounced change in the orientation of the mineralization at McFaulds No.8 from a near vertical plunge to a moderate north-easterly plunge. Copper-rich stockwork mineralization was intersected deeper than anticipated due to a steepened dip of the mineralization, which is hosted in strongly chlorite altered felsic volcanic flow rocks more typically observed in the footwall assemblages further up dip. Alteration consists of intense chlorite-magnetite replacement within an 80-metre sequence of the host felsic volcanics and returned the highest alteration index encountered to date at McFaulds No.8. BHEM surveying of MCF-19-103 identified a strong conductor up dip from the intersection correlating with the known massive sulfide mineralization at MCF-18-98.

Click here to read the full Noront Resources (TSXV:NOT) press release.