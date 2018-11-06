Copper

Investing News

Midland Extends the Mythril High Grade Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver Mineralized System

- November 6th, 2018

The company reported the copper-gold-molybdenum-silver mineralized system is now identified over 2 kilometers strike length on surface (E-W), up from 0.7 kilometers in September, and is still open in both directions.

Midland Exploration (TSXV:MD) has announced new results from the October 2018 prospection campaign on its Mythril project in James Bay, Quebec.

The company reported the copper-gold-molybdenum-silver mineralized system is now identified over 2 kilometers strike length on surface (E-W), up from 0.7 kilometers in September, and is still open in both directions. The mineralized system is interpreted based on surface copper-gold-molybdenum-silver showings. The full dimensions of the mineralization are not known yet.

As highlighted in the press release:

  • Discovery of several new copper-gold-molybdenum-silver showings and one new molybdenum-only showing (3.04 percent molybdenum),extending the mineralized system from 0.7 kilometers to more than 2 kilometers strike length, open east and west.
  • Average values over 45 mineralized (>0.1 percent copper) grab samples from these new showings are: 2.04 percent copper, 0.36 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, 0.11 percent molybdenum, 17.6 g/t silver (2.85 percent copper equivalent). Maximum values of : 12.65 percent copper ; 1.7 percent molybdenum ; 1.51 g/t gold ; 69.8 g/t silver.
  • Fifty-six (56) new copper-gold-molybdenum-silver mineralized floats (>0.1 percent copper) discovered in the eastern and western extensions of the system. Average values of 1.33 percent copper, 0.52 g/t gold, 0.09 percent molybdenum, 13.3 g/t silver (2.12 percent copper equivalent) over 56 floats (grab samples). Maximum values of : 16.95 percent copper; 4.91 g/t gold; 0.44 percent molybdenum; 49.4 g/t silver. Most of the floats are angular and are interpreted to be locally derived (<100m transport distance).
  • Midland significantly increased its land position around the discovery and plans to start geophysical surveys in the coming weeks.

Click here to read the full Midland Exploration (TSXV:MD) press release.

