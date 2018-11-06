Midland Extends the Mythril High Grade Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver Mineralized System

The company reported the copper-gold-molybdenum-silver mineralized system is now identified over 2 kilometers strike length on surface (E-W), up from 0.7 kilometers in September, and is still open in both directions.









Midland Exploration (TSXV:MD) has announced new results from the October 2018 prospection campaign on its Mythril project in James Bay, Quebec.

The company reported the copper-gold-molybdenum-silver mineralized system is now identified over 2 kilometers strike length on surface (E-W), up from 0.7 kilometers in September, and is still open in both directions. The mineralized system is interpreted based on surface copper-gold-molybdenum-silver showings. The full dimensions of the mineralization are not known yet.

As highlighted in the press release:

Discovery of several new copper-gold-molybdenum-silver showings and one new molybdenum-only showing (3.04 percent molybdenum),extending the mineralized system from 0.7 kilometers to more than 2 kilometers strike length, open east and west.

Average values over 45 mineralized (>0.1 percent copper) grab samples from these new showings are: 2.04 percent copper, 0.36 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, 0.11 percent molybdenum, 17.6 g/t silver (2.85 percent copper equivalent). Maximum values of : 12.65 percent copper ; 1.7 percent molybdenum ; 1.51 g/t gold ; 69.8 g/t silver.

Fifty-six (56) new copper-gold-molybdenum-silver mineralized floats (>0.1 percent copper) discovered in the eastern and western extensions of the system. Average values of 1.33 percent copper, 0.52 g/t gold, 0.09 percent molybdenum, 13.3 g/t silver (2.12 percent copper equivalent) over 56 floats (grab samples). Maximum values of : 16.95 percent copper; 4.91 g/t gold; 0.44 percent molybdenum; 49.4 g/t silver. Most of the floats are angular and are interpreted to be locally derived (<100m transport distance).

Midland significantly increased its land position around the discovery and plans to start geophysical surveys in the coming weeks.

Click here to read the full Midland Exploration (TSXV:MD) press release.