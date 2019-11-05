Copper

Investing News
Search Search Active

Macarthur Minerals Begins Drilling Program at the Pilbara Project

- November 5th, 2019

Macarthur Minerals announced it has commenced work at the Hillside project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Macarthur Minerals (TSXV:MMS,OTCQB:MMSDF) announced that its joint venture partner, Fe, has commenced a reverse circulation drilling campaign at the Hillside project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia where high-grade copper and manganese results were returned in recent sampling, as reported by Macarthur on October 9, 2019.

As quoted from the press release:

FE Limited Drilling Program Highlights:

– Road access and site earthworks at the Hillside Project have been completed
– Programme of Works approvals have been received from the Western Australian Department of Mines, Industry, Resources and Safety (DMIRS)
– Heritage clearance obtained from the Native Title Claimants
– Mobile Camp and RC drill rig has been mobilized to site
– Drilling planned to commence today

Click here to view the full press release.

copper free industry report

Have you read our new copper report?

Invest with the best information.
Download your free report.

 
Access Report

Get the latest Copper Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Copper Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Copper Investing

Select All
Select None

Related posts

Garibaldi Announces New Assay Results at Nickel Mountain
Primary Energy Metals Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Colombian Licensed Producer
Primary Energy Metals Raises $3.6 Million in Oversubscribed Private Placement
Margaret Lake Diamonds Announces Private Placement

Tags

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *