Macarthur Minerals Begins Drilling Program at the Pilbara Project

Macarthur Minerals (TSXV:MMS,OTCQB:MMSDF) announced that its joint venture partner, Fe, has commenced a reverse circulation drilling campaign at the Hillside project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia where high-grade copper and manganese results were returned in recent sampling, as reported by Macarthur on October 9, 2019.

FE Limited Drilling Program Highlights: – Road access and site earthworks at the Hillside Project have been completed

– Programme of Works approvals have been received from the Western Australian Department of Mines, Industry, Resources and Safety (DMIRS)

– Heritage clearance obtained from the Native Title Claimants

– Mobile Camp and RC drill rig has been mobilized to site

– Drilling planned to commence today

