Los Andes Copper: Developing One of the Largest Advanced Copper Deposits in Chile

Los Andes Copper (TSXV:LA) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









Los Andes Copper (TSXV:LA) is strategically positioned to leverage Chile’s prominent past-producing geological positioning and take advantage of rising copper prices despite production disruptions from COVID-19 in 2020. The company’s flagship Vizcachitas Copper-Molybdenum Project is 100 percent owned and is one of the largest advanced copper deposits in South America. The company expects to publish its PFS in late 2021.

The project is located approximately 150 kilometers northeast of Santiago with accessible water resource networks and good infrastructure. It operates on the same geological belt that has historically hosted competitive and clean grade copper production. This includes the Rio Blanco-Los Bronces deposit, which has seen over 101 million tonnes of contained copper.

Additionally, the deposit has a measured and indicated resource of approximately 1.28 million tonnes at a copper grade of 0.40 percent and a copper equivalent grade of 0.45 percent. Total mineralization estimates also include 11.2 billion pounds of copper, 400 million pounds of molybdenum and 43.4 million ounces of silver.

Los Andes Copper is a Canadian company focused on the development of its flagship Vizcachitas copper-molybdenum project. This deposit is forecasted to become Chile’s next major copper mine.

The company owns 100 percent of the Vizcachitas copper deposit. This asset is one of the largest advanced copper deposits in South America.

Preliminary economic assessment conducted in June 2019 revealed robust project economics and competitive mineralization with measured copper on the Vizcachitas property at US$3.50 per pound with IRR of 26.7 percent and US$3.00 per pound copper with IRR of 20.7 percent.

In 2019, Fernando Porcile joined the Los Andes board of directors as executive chairman. Along with a diverse and world-class management team, this leadership primes the company for significant development advancement.

Los Andes Copper is currently working on a 2021 PFS in preparation for robust economics, drilling and expected production in 2025.

Significant exploration upside at Vizcachitas with the potential to increase the resource base beyond the initial 45 year mine life modelled in the PEA