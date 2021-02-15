Libero Copper & Gold: Exploring and Developing Exciting Porphyry Copper-Gold Projects in the Americas

Libero Copper & Gold (TSXV:LBC) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network









Libero Copper & Gold (TSXV:LBC) focuses on developing a collection of highly prospective porphyry deposits and currently operates assets out of the prolific and stable Golden Triangle jurisdiction of British Columbia. The company can work year round in South America in the mining-friendly San Juan province of Argentina and Colombia.

Libero Copper & Gold’s flagship Big Red project in British Columbia hosts 19 porphyry copper-gold and high-grade gold targets over its 26,000 hectare land span. Libero optioned the asset in 2019 after the project saw years of sampling on individual titles and consolidation in the mid-2010s.

Big Red comprises 20 contiguous claims over 26,000 hectares in the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. The region is known for its prodigious copper and gold mineralization and hosts some of Canada’s most prolific mines, including Premier, Red Chris and Eskay Creek.

Libero Copper & Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on developing its highly- prospective mineral projects in North and South America. Fantastic available funding, drill-ready conditions and an experienced exploration team primes Libero for mining success.

The company’s flagship projects are the Big Red project in British Columbia; the Esperanza project in San Juan, Argentina; and the Mocoa project in Central Colombia. All projects have seen extensive groundwork and some initial drilling, with Mocoa hosting a resource of 636 million tonnes at 0.45 percent copper equivalent.

The Big Red asset leverages similar mining conditions to its direct geographic neighbors, including GT Gold. The property hosts 19 identified targets, including the Terry target with high conductivity and high grade copper rock samples over a kilometer.

Libero currently holds a 100 percent interest in the Mocoa property and intends on unlocking the value of the enormous resource with ongoing permitting and community engagement. Similar projects in the same Jurassic porphyry belt include Corriente’s Mirador mine which was sold for $690 million and Solaris’ Waritza project which has a valuation of $600 million.

The company optioned the Esperanza porphyry copper-gold and epithermal gold project in the mining-friendly Huachi Mining district, Argentina. The advanced stage project hosts multiple copper-gold drill targets and high-grade surface rock samples. The discovery hole included 1 percent copper equivalent from surface over 232 meters.